The debut of Trunnell’s Farm Market & Experience’s “Sunflower Music Festival” will be live starting at 5 p.m. today, Sept. 23 and will continue until Sunday, Sept. 25.
The festival, part of Trunnell’s annual “Sunflower Experience,” will include a lineup of local bands and musicians on a newly-built covered stage alongside more than 35 attractions, including exploration of the sunflower fields, corn maze, wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, food and drink options and more.
The event also includes RV and tent camping on the grounds, in which admission tickets must be purchased in addition to RV/tent camping passes.
Those who camp on the premises must leave the property by 11 a.m. Sept. 25.
On Wednesday, Kevin Trunnell, co-owner of Trunnell’s Farm Market & Experience, said the inaugural event was on track to be a success.
“It’s looking great. We’re really excited,” he said. “We have all of our ducks lined up, and we’re ready to go. We’re making a few minor adjustments to our parking lot and our camping area, (putting) on the finishing touches. We’re just excited to have all the people coming to listen to all this great music.”
Live music will grace the event Friday, led by headliner and Evansville-based outfit Cynthia Murray & The End Times, while Owensboro’s own Josh Merritt Band will head the lineup Saturday.
Friday performances include Skylar Cain, Uncharted, Troy Miller and Jerrett Davis and Colt Rickard. Saturday will feature Cam Thompson, Maggie Hollis, Nick Cheek & The Golden Hour, Andy Brasher Band, Elliott Sublett and DT on the Rocks (formerly Dustin Taylor on the Rocks).
“We’re honored,” said Murray, lead singer, guitarist and ukulele player for Cynthia Murray & The End Times. “I really didn’t know what to expect, but to see my closest friends and musicians that I respect on the bill makes such a huge difference to me.”
“It’s awesome, especially with something that’s so close to the community,” said Josh Merritt, lead singer and guitarist for the Josh Merritt Band. “Kevin and everybody — they’ve taken care of guys like me for a long time. I’ve been playing out at Trunnell’s for a while; so having them start something up like this, it feels great to be a part of it.”
Murray and Merritt have worked together in the past and are close friends — with Merritt going on tour with Murray’s previous band Osiella — and are happy to be able to share the moment of seeing how far they’ve come by co-headlining the first year of the festival.
“It’s wonderful,” Murray said. “I absolutely, 100% can’t believe that we’ve grown and came this far. We used to travel on a shuttle bus to different gigs, and Josh is such a good guy and such a talented person ….
“...I’ve got to share so many first experiences with (Cynthia),” Merritt said. “It feels like we’ve shared a lot of experiences over the years and it feels like we’re really coming up together; and to be doing this, it just feels correct.”
Trunnell said the music will be a mix of genres, with country being the most prominent.
“We just want to have a variety rather than it all being the same,” he said.
Murray and Merritt both agree that having something for everyone is important for a music festival to stand out.
“I feel as though that’s the way Bonnaroo is,” Murray said. “(At) Bonnaroo, you’re gonna see everything from Tenacious D to The Lumineers to Billy Joel. and I think that’s what’s great about this (event). There’s going to be something for everybody.”
“I think it’s almost necessary to have a good (range),” Merritt said. “If you look at the good music festivals, even the festivals like ROMP that are building around the idea of bluegrass music or the bluegrass community, they don’t just have bluegrass music artists out. I mean, they’re pretty close to home and try to stay as close to the flame, but they’ve got Americana artists out, they’ve got singer-songwriters out ….
“I think it’s important, and I think they did a good job picking the lineup.”
While Trunnell hasn't kept track of the exact number of tickets that have been sold for the event, he said the festival has generated interest from music fans outside of the region.
“We’re happy with where we’re at on it, and I think there’s going to be a lot of last-minute ticket buyers as well," he said. "We’re thinking we’re going to have a good crowd.”
