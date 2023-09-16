How can recycling yard waste yield “black gold” for landscape plants? The process is called composting. This material is used as a soil amendment or mulch for plants. By following the easy tips, composting waste can take place in the backyard.

Composting is a controlled, natural, biological process where bacteria, fungi (microbes), and other organisms decompose organic materials. Four key factors, aeration, moisture, particle size, and carbon-to-nitrogen ratios are involved in successful composting.

