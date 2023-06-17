Looks like things are about to get busy at The Shoppes at 3800 Frederica — the old Texas Gas property.

Gulfstream Commercial Services put a map on its Facebook page showing a Slim Chickens restaurant will be built just south of the Heritage Federal Credit Union that’s now under construction, and a Rock-n-Roll Sushi will be built just south of that.

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.