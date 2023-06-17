Looks like things are about to get busy at The Shoppes at 3800 Frederica — the old Texas Gas property.
Gulfstream Commercial Services put a map on its Facebook page showing a Slim Chickens restaurant will be built just south of the Heritage Federal Credit Union that’s now under construction, and a Rock-n-Roll Sushi will be built just south of that.
That will fill up the Frederica Street side of the property, leaving 16 acres on the Tamarack Road side for multi-family and retail.
Slim Chickens, founded in 2003, has a goal of 600 locations by 2025.
It specializes in tenders, wings and sandwiches. Rock-n-Roll Sushi, founded in Mobile, Alabama, in 2010, has 62 restaurants in nine states. Its goal is to have 250 within five years.
• The building in Sorgho where sisters Tee Moo and Hser Wah, opened Owensboro Karen Restaurant in 2020 is for sale.
And the restaurant, which specializes in Burmese and Thai food, is looking for a new location.
Its Facebook page says the restaurant may have to close if it can’t find a new location.
So, if you have one, give them a call.
• Goodwood Brewing Co. of Louisville will be opening its microbrewery and restaurant at 101 Frederica St. soon.
Its Facebook page says, “We can’t wait to serve you in Owensboro next month.”
• People are eating out again.
And Grubhub announced this week that it has cut its workforce by about 15% — 400 jobs.
• Jagoe Homes has announced plans to develop Goldfinch Cove, a new subdivision on Evansville’s northeast side.
The Owensboro company has built more than 8,000 homes in Owensboro, Bowling Green, Henderson, Louisville, Evansville, Huntingburg and Newburgh.
• The state reported this week that General Fund receipts in May were down 7.2%.
But for the year, they’re still up 3.4%. Road Fund receipts were up 11.2% in May.
And they’re up 4.7% for the year.
• Building permits show $353,526 for new tennis courts, lighting, paving, fencing and equipment at Apollo High School and $893,737 for a new athletic building and light poles at 4959 Old Hartford Road — Deer Park Elementary School.
