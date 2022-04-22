Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will premiere its season finale with a production of “Silent Sky,” beginning at 7:30 p.m. tonight at TWO’s Empress Theatre, 418 Frederica St.
Sponsored by Align Wealth Management, additional showtimes will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. April 29-30 and 2 p.m. May 1.
Written by playwright Lauren Gunderson, “Silent Sky” explores the true story of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt when she began working at the Harvard Observatory, though she is not allowed to touch a telescope or express any of her original ideas and “joins a group of women ‘computers,’ charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who calculates projects in ‘girl hours’ and has no time for the women’s probing theories.”
During this time, Leavitt is also trying to find balance in her dedication and passion for science and juggling her family life and exploring love, while the show itself examines a woman’s place during this time in society.
“The story is compelling,” said Todd Reynolds, executive director of TWO. “There are themes that everyone will relate to ….”
“People can enjoy this show on a fundamental level,” said John Campbell, the director of the show. “It’s a story of triumph over adversity, if you will, of a young lady that (wasn’t allowed to) look at the telescope. …For her to be able to have persevered through those obstacles is a great story by itself.”
Campbell previously directed the show about five years ago when living in Illinois at a community theater he founded.
“I really enjoyed it. I really liked what the show was about and how it was received by the audience,” Campbell said. “...It’s the first time we’ve seen it (produced) in Owensboro, so I’m happy to bring it here and let everybody have an experience with it. …We have a great cast and a lot of hard work from the crew putting it all together. I think people will find it (a) time well invested if they would come see our show.”
Reynolds said the decision of choosing “Silent Sky” was due still being “in the age” of COVID and initially had plans to have Campbell direct the play “Waiting in the Wings” by Noël Coward but didn’t feel it to be a safe choice due to requiring a large cast.
“I wasn’t familiar with the script and (John) gave it to me to read and I’m like, ‘This is a knockout. Let’s do it,’ ” Reynolds said. “It’s a smaller cast, which makes it feel good for this time in history.”
Tickets are on sale now by calling the box office at 270-683-5333 or online at theatreworkshop.org/tickets. Tickets are half price for TWO members.
Tickets are also available at the door for an additional $2 service charge.
For more information regarding upcoming performances, tickets or general information, visit theatreworkshop.org.
