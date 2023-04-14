COME BACK LITTLE SHEBA DOM

Calli Whitmore, from left, playing Marie, rehearses a scene Wednesday alongside Alex Nantz, as Doc, and Ashley Greer, in the role of Lola, during a dress rehearsal of Theatre Workshop of Owensboro’s production of “Come Back, Little Sheba.”

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will begin its performances of “Come Back, Little Sheba” this weekend.

The play, written by William Inge, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. today, April 14 and Saturday, April 15, followed by a 2 p.m. performance Sunday, April 16. The show will continue next weekend at 7:30 p.m. April 21-22 and will conclude at 2 p.m. April 23.

