Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will begin its performances of “Come Back, Little Sheba” this weekend.
The play, written by William Inge, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. today, April 14 and Saturday, April 15, followed by a 2 p.m. performance Sunday, April 16. The show will continue next weekend at 7:30 p.m. April 21-22 and will conclude at 2 p.m. April 23.
All shows will be performed at TWO’s Empress Theatre, 418 Frederica St.
Mike Quig, TWO’s office manager, will make his debut directing a full-length play and a main stage show.
“I’ve directed a couple one-act plays, and one of those was in college, so that was 709 years ago,” he joked. “I’m almost too excited. I had trouble sleeping. I don’t think about anything but props, costumes, sets, lights, sound, acting, blocking — the works. It’s taken over my life for two months.”
Written by Inge while he was teaching at Washington University in St. Louis, the show premiered at the Westport Country Playhouse in Westport, Connecticut, before making its Broadway debut in February 1950 at the Booth Theatre.
The show earned two Tony Awards for the performances of Shirley Booth in the role of Lola and Sidney Blackmer as the character Doc.
Booth reprised her role in the 1952 film version, which won her the Academy Award for Best Actress and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
Quig describes the show as “an American classic” and a “groundbreaking drama” when it premiered.
“It’s one of the plays that helped further modernize modern drama,” he said. “It is a drama with very, very strong characters, relevant themes I think that most of us know about ….
“I think this is one of the great American plays. It’s a play that most people today probably don’t even know about; and I really, really think fans of theatre should know it.”
The play explores topics such as issues with alcoholism, while the title of the show revolves around a lost dog that the character Lola is looking for throughout the duration.
“(Lola) has lost a number of things in her life,” Quig said. “She regrets it, she feels sad about it, and it’s all sort of symbolized in this little dog who disappeared. Lola keeps hoping against hope that that dog will come back.”
Quig has been enjoying the process of taking the reins the past few months.
“I find directing fascinating and incredibly creative,” he said, “but it’s also a whole lot of work.”
Regardless of when patrons attend the show, Quig has a few goals he feels they can take away from the viewing experience.
“I hope they feel for the characters — and especially the character of Lola,” he said. “I hope they can relate it to their own lives or the lives of the people that they know; and I hope that people — just as the characters in the play do — will consider letting go of the things that they’ve lost and accepting and appreciating the things they have now.”
The show is sponsored by RiverValley Behavioral Health, with the season being sponsored by Owensboro Health.
Patrons over the age of 70 qualify for a free membership and half-price tickets.
The show includes mature themes and is not recommended for children.
