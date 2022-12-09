1940 CHRISTMAS CAROL PIC 1

Elliott Talkington, from left, Forest Calhoun, Easton Crisp and Turner Vaughn rehearse a scene Wednesday on stage at the TWO Empress Theatre for Theatre Workshop of Owensboro’s production of “A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol.”

 Photo by Dustin Davis

The worlds of theatre and radio broadcasting will come to life on stage this weekend with Theatre Workshop of Owensboro’s production of “A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol.”

The show, which is sponsored by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, will debut at 7:30 p.m. today, Dec. 9, followed by performances at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at the TWO Empress Theatre.

