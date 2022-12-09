The worlds of theatre and radio broadcasting will come to life on stage this weekend with Theatre Workshop of Owensboro’s production of “A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol.”
The show, which is sponsored by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, will debut at 7:30 p.m. today, Dec. 9, followed by performances at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at the TWO Empress Theatre.
Additional showings will continue at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 and a final performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
The show tells the story of a troupe of radio players presenting the Charles Dickens classic, which will include live commercials, comedy sketches, seasonal songs and more.
Todd Reynolds, TWO’s executive director and director of the production, said he was aware of Walton Jones’ other musical, “The 1940’s Radio Hour,” and that TWO has experience with radio shows with its Trinity Radio Players and other public radio performances.
Reynolds also had similar experiences with the RiverPark Center’s International Mystery Writers’ Festival.
“I know how fascinating it is to sit and just watch a radio show performed live with live Foley sound effects,” he said, “and we’ve done a couple of those in the past with audiences, and there’s an appeal there.”
The show is not a radio show per se, Reynolds said, but a play about a radio broadcasting troupe who brings on an internationally known movie star, William St. Claire, who is “kind of on the downswing” to play Scrooge in the broadcast before “hijinks ensue.”
Reynolds describes the musical as “funny” and “touching.”
“There will be songs that people recognize,” he said. “There will be new songs that were written just for this play. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Tickets can be purchased at the TWO box office by calling 270-683-5333 or by going online at theatreworkshop.org. Tickets will also be on sale the day of the show.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students.
A $2 surcharge will be added to tickets purchased at the door.
Theatre Workshop of Owensboro’s 2022-2023 season is sponsored by Owensboro Health with support from the Kentucky Arts Council.
