Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will debut its main stage season opener with a production of Lisa Kron’s “Well,” a “funny and touching comedy about mothers and daughters, mind over body, social activism and theatre itself” beginning this week.

The show will kick off with a dinner theatre performance at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, followed by performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.

