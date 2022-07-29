Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will be performing the classic horror comedy rock musical “Little Shop of Horrors” starting this weekend.
The youth summer musical will premiere at 7 p.m. today, July 29, followed by showings at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7.
All shows will be performed at TWO’s Empress Theatre, 418 Frederica St., and are sponsored by Independence Bank, with support from a grant from the B.J. Killian Foundation.
“I’m really excited,” said Hadassah Jeunene, director of the production.
While typical productions have about six to eight weeks to prepare for opening night, Jeunene said they were able to pull the show together in about five weeks — with rehearsals three nights a week for about two hours with additional rehearsals added per the youth’s request.
The show includes 19 cast members, which includes a full group of understudies that will take on the Sunday performances.
Jeunene praised all involved in the show for their dedication.
“We just pulled a lot of elements together and have really made this a great project to work on, but it’s been a lot of work,” Jeunene said Monday. “The kids have been incredible — every piece of the show, their hands have been on.
“We were in tech rehearsal yesterday and while one of our actors wasn’t on stage, they were backstage working on props just because they (wanted) to.
“We really have an incredible group of young people who have put this show together in an uncommon amount of time and with a lot of added elements to it.”
Jordan-Blake Key, co-director of the production, said there was a big need to direct the summer musical with something that the youth can “sink their teeth into” on top of the accelerated timeline of getting the show squared away.
Jeunene and Key didn’t plan to direct a youth production but thought this show was “worthwhile” to attempt.
“...When we had auditions, we told them kind of from the get that this was meant to be a challenging production for people of their age group,” Key said. “...We came across ‘Little Shop,’ which doesn’t exist in a youth or junior version. There’s only the adult main stage production.”
Despite the show being more adult-oriented, Jeunene and Key said that the youth were mature enough to take on the content and thought the show was ideal to be able to take on certain subject matter.
“I feel like we have a very precocious group of kids,” Jeunene said. “I always think of when I was growing up, I wanted to do shows that would challenge me and that were closer to things that I watched. …It seems like every generation that comes is more precocious, more willing to push themselves to understanding concepts, and these kids are not scared to try anything.”
“...We’ve had to negotiate a few boundaries with kids and with their families on some of the language and some of the things, but the general themes — I think the kids are willing to explore,” Key said. “There are some heftier themes of violence and trauma and those kinds of things that are present in the show, but I also think that ‘Little Shop,’ especially, is a show that handles them well in a … campy kind of way and a cartoonistic kind of way ….”
Come opening night and throughout the run, Jeunene and Key feel that the bond of the youth will be apparent to the audience and the talent will shine through.
“I really hope that they can see the connection that these kids have built with each other,” Jeunene said. “That’s one of the most amazing things about having done the show is that they all love each other, they all support each other and they’ve built like a little family … and I think it shows on stage.”
“...For me, it’s about seeing what the cast is capable of and what even theatre as a whole in the community is capable of,” Key said.
