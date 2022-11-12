Dr. Will Snell Extension Professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics, University of Kentucky, wrote the following article concerning expansion of agricultural exports despite challenges that would typically decrease international sales.

Despite tight supply inventories, shipping and other transportation challenges, a higher valued U.S. dollar, and an overall slowing global economy, U.S. agricultural export sales are set to establish record levels in 2022.

Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.