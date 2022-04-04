Production agriculture continued throughout COVID-19.
Farmers around the world kept farming and supplying food processors with commodities and animals needed to produce consumer food products.
The world beat COVID-19 but the war in Ukraine will prevent us from returning to normal. It will affect agriculture and global food security much more than the effect of the pandemic.
It is upsetting for anyone to witness the unnecessary death and destruction occurring to a robust, free, developed nation. Most are satisfied with higher fuel expenses if the subsequent effect on Russia disrupts their invasion.
What most do not realize is the effect this is going to have on world food development, cost, and hunger for years to come. Even some in agriculture who have witnessed the unprecedented increase in commodity prices may not realize the long-term effects the fall of Ukraine and the economic collapse of Russian trade will have on the world food supply.
Recent wars and conflicts were in areas of the world that have little effect on agriculture and food supplies.
This war in Eastern Europe is in Ukraine, which was the third-largest exporter of corn and fifth-largest exporter of wheat in the world during the 2020/2021 marketing year!
This crisis affects all of us.
Although Ukraine is a large country, the invasion is occurring in the part where most of their grain is produced. The growing season in Ukraine is similar to the upper Midwest.
They plant wheat in the fall and harvest in July and August. Their corn is planted in the spring and harvested in the fall. Stop and think about what will happen if they are unable to harvest their wheat crop in July and August.
They planted 6.5 million hectares (1 hectare = 2.47 acres) of winter wheat last fall. Currently, they only expect 4 million will be harvested because of the invasion. Even if the fighting has ended, much of their commercial storage and transportation infrastructure will be out of service.
The futures market is certainly telling us that turmoil in such a major producing country and sanctions on Russia will shrink wheat-ending stocks in the upcoming marketing year.
Consider next month when their corn-growing season should begin.
Ukraine harvested 5.4 million hectares of corn in 2021 and currently expects only 3.3 million to be planted this year. To put that in perspective, last year Ukraine planted 13.3 million acres of corn while Iowa planted 12.9 million acres of corn.
In total, Ukraine planted 15 million hectares of corn, barley, sunflower, soybean, and sugar beet in 2021. They expect less than 7 million hectares will be planted this spring.
The pandemic proved to the world that farmers are going to farm no matter how tough the going gets, but planting a corn crop during an invasion of a foreign army might prove impossible this year if the invasion continues at the current level of destruction.
We are seeing firsthand what the tornado damage and reconstruction of commercial grain storage with rail access at Mayfield will have on corn production in Graves and Hickman County.
Imagine if Ukraine’s Black Sea and Azov Sea ports are taken away. It would be like the Midwest losing grain export and fertilizer import access to the Gulf of Mexico.
To now, I have only addressed the physical infrastructure limitations on the current and next few years in Ukraine. Consider that the primary consumer of Ukraine grain is the European Union, Asia, and Africa.
When combined with the continued economic sanctions on Russia, the world may truly find that there is not enough grain in export trade to meet world demand over the next few years. This will increase commodity prices to unimaginable levels but ultimately, there will be increased world food insecurity because of what is happening in Ukraine.
I suspect the land in Ukraine will not remain fallow forever but we may not be able to count on commodity exports from there for the next few years.
I did not experience the late 70’s, but I know about the high grain prices, a Russian wheat embargo, an OPEC oil embargo, and a federal interest rate hike to tamp down inflation which resulted in the 80’s farm crisis. There seems to be many similarities between then and now.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
