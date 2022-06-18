Effective July 1, 2022, Umbach and Associates, LLC in Evansville, Indiana, will be joining the firm of Riney Hancock CPAs PSC. This merger brings additional leadership to Riney Hancock CPAs and will allow the firm to expand their Evansville, Indiana location. In addition, the merger gives Riney Hancock CPAs a larger office that will foster long-term growth for our Evansville team members.
Warren J. Ingram, CPA, Michael S. Haynes, CPA, CVA, and Peter M. Schutzius will join the Riney Hancock leadership team. In addition, the merger brings the exciting promotion of Jennifer H. Gudorf, CPA to Director of Tax in the Evansville office.
Since 1973, Riney Hancock CPAs has evolved into an experienced firm of highly specialized CPAs and financial advisors who have helped their clients earn success, grow their wealth, and increase their profitability. The firm provides clients with a wide-range of specialized services, including financial advisory services for businesses and individuals, wealth and investment management services, personal financial planning, comprehensive tax planning and consulting, litigation support and valuations, and medical/dental practice management consulting.
Riney Hancock will now have a team of 10 shareholders and a professional and support staff of over 40 team members. The new Riney Hancock Evansville office will be located at 400 Bentee Wes Court, Evansville, Indiana 47715. The firm will operate using the previous phone numbers of both offices, 812-423-0300 and 812-477-2244.
