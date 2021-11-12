Nashville-based funk group Here Come the Mummies will arrive out of their coffins and shine under the stage lights at RiverPark Center at 7 p.m. tonight.
According to their website, the ensemble consists of “5,000-year-old Egyptian mummies” that have been performing their “terrifying funk” tunes since 2000.
The band notes this will be their Owensboro debut and are looking forward to the audience’s response.
“We played Evansville, Indiana, a handful of times, but it’s been awhile since we’ve been in your neighborhood,” said vocalist and guitarist Mummy Cass. “We love to reach folks who haven’t heard us before. We love to see the looks on their faces.”
While the group is known to stay in character on and off stage, many folks believe that the mysterious band members are reincarnated Grammy Award-winning studio musicians, though it has been hard to verify due to the group keeping their identities “under wraps.”
Even though Halloween has come and gone, Mummy Cass doesn’t see it being a problem performing during what some would consider their “off season.”
“Baby, we are just like orange juice,” he said. “Not just for breakfast anymore. Dig?”
Along with Mummy Cass, the group performs under mummified aliases, with Eddie Mummy taking on drums and vocals, K.W. TuT playing double duty as bassist and vocalist, Spaz tickling the ivories on the keyboard while singing, The Pole! slapping bass, along with baritone and tenor saxophone player, keyboardist, percussionist and talk box controller Midnight Mummy.
Rounding out the lineup are tambourine, saxophone player, and default “yeah!” shouter Dr. Yo, alto sax, clarinet player, and flautist The Flu, tenor sax player Mummy Rah, and trumpeter “H-POD,” or High Priest of Death.
Since debuting onto the music scene with their groovy original music over two decades ago, the peculiar group of high-energy performers has opened up for funk legends Al Green, KC and the Sunshine Band, and Parliament-Funkadelic, while also sharing the stage with the rock band Cheap Trick.
In regards to funk music being the music for the undead, Mummy Cass and Midnight Mummy have an interesting analogy.
“There is no difference between the ripening and rotting process except the moment you eat the fruit,” he said. “ You know what that hint of rot is in that perfect strawberry? That’s funk, baby.”
“And we have been ripening for a long, long time,” Midnight Mummy said.
But don’t let the antics dismiss their musicianship.
Mummy Cass and company have been featured performers for Super Bowl Village in 2012, and winning over a new legion of fans with appearances on “The Bob and Tom Show” and festival lineups like Riverbend in Chattanooga and Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans.
The group has released nine studio albums, four EPs, and four live albums — with their most recent release, “All Excess” in 2018, featuring performances from their gigs in Fort Wayne, Des Moines, Iowa, and Montgomery, Alabama. They also put out a Blu-Ray concert special “Live in the Flesh” just last year.
And they have a lot more under the tissue paper.
“... There is always stuff in the pipeline, which could burst at any moment,” Midnight Mummy said.
For tonight, the band knows that it’s going to be a good time.
“...Everybody’s welcome at our party, which is what this is going to be,” Mummy Cass said. “...You can’t get your original undead funk blood count up to a healthy level any other way.”
“You will wiggle, and probably jiggle,” Midnight Mummy said.
For more information, merchandise, and updates on the band, visit herecomethemummies.com.
Tickets for the show are available at riverparkcenter.org.
