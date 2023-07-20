When I say self-care, most people think of taking a bubble bath or having a night out with friends. While both examples are beneficial, self-care encompasses so much more than small acts done here and there. Self-care is an ongoing, day-to-day process that needs to be a part of every aspect of your life. Self-care is not only about relaxing. It is about setting yourself up for a healthier life. Types of self-care:
Physical self-care involves everything to do with your body. There are multiple ways to ensure you are taking care of your body.
• Sleeping is an essential function that allows you to recharge and have proper body and brain function. Without sleep, you will start to slowly shut down, and even on a small scale, not getting enough sleep regularly will decrease your functioning and may lead to disease. (Recommended to get an average of 7-10 hours per night.)
• Eating a healthy diet provides fuel for your body to convert to energy. Without the proper fuel, your body is unable to function well.
• Exercising improves muscle tone, cardiovascular and respiratory systems, and brain health. (Ex. Reduce time sitting, 150 minutes of moderate-intensity per week.)
• Resting, different than sleeping, is taking a break from activities and allowing yourself to relax and be still.
Emotional self-care involves being aware of, identifying and expressing your feelings. Some critical aspects of emotional self-care are:
• Stress management allows you to learn skills to manage adversity in your life healthily, leading to more balance and happiness. (Ex. deep breathing, muscle relaxation, music, yoga.)
• Forgiveness allows you to resume control of your feelings and lessens the impact others have on you.
• Kindness makes you and those around you happier and more positive. Practicing kindness leads to a sense of accomplishment and increased self-esteem. (Ex. Random acts of kindness, helping others.)
• Gratitude helps you to focus more on the positive aspects of life while removing focus from the negative. (Ex. gratitude journal.)
Social/Relational self-care involves your connections to those around you.
• It is important to establish positive support systems. This includes family, friends and community. (Ex. join a club, participate in church activities, call a friend.)
• The use of social media can be both positive and negative, and it is vital to seek out those that meet your needs.
• Contacting and communicating with our support networks to ask for help when needed.
Environmental self-care involves arranging your surroundings to work for you and your needs.
• Safety and security are of utmost importance in your environment. It is challenging to meet your other needs if you live in fear and uncertainty. (Ex. neighborhood, locks, cameras.)
• Having your space be clean and organized, clutter and chaos in the environment can lead to the same thinking. (Ex. declutter, chore lists.)
Spiritual self-care involves participating in activities that nurture your spirit. The ultimate goal of spiritual self-care is seeking personal peace.
• This may be going to church and practicing your religion or praying.
• It may also be spending time in nature, connecting to the earth. (Ex. hiking, walking trails, swimming.)
• Other activities include meditation and mindfulness. (Ex. guided relaxation, grounding.)
Financial self-care involves creating habits that will help you achieve what you want with your money.
• Financial stability is one aspect, ensuring you have a steady income and bills less than your income by cutting back on non-essentials.
• Establishing a budget and sticking to it is one positive habit.
• Another important habit is planning for your future through investments, saving and retirement funds.
Work self-care involves managing expectations and stressors in the workplace.
• Establishing boundaries with yourself, coworkers and supervisors is essential to managing expectations.
• Scheduling and time management are also crucial to decreasing stress.
• Scheduling and following through on breaks throughout your shift.
Intellectual self-care involves giving your brain/mind new things to do to increase focus, sense of accomplishment and mental agility.
• Taking a class at the local community college or online, reading a nonfiction book or taking up a new hobby are all activities to nurture your mind.
• Limit technology use as much as possible.
Courtney Yeiser is a licensed professional clinical counselor (LPCC) at the Owensboro Health Healthpark.
● 59% of people will only practice self-care when stressed.
● 72% will only use self-care as a reward after a tough day or week.
● 71% of people feel happier after taking time for themselves.
● 67% of Americans prioritize caring for others over themselves.
● Only 30% of Americans set aside time for self-care.
● Men are more consistent with self-care than women.
● Single people are better at self-care than people in a relationship.
● Parents feel guiltier about practicing self-care than non-parents.
