Unemployment in the Owensboro area has pretty much stabilized this spring.
The state reported this week that Daviess County had an unemployment rate of 3.6% in April — down from 3.9% in March, but up from 3.2% a year ago.
Hancock’s rate was 4.2%, down from 4.4% in March, but up from 3.4% a year earlier.
In McLean, the rate was 3.4%, down from 4.2% in March, but up from 3.7% in April 2022.
Muhlenberg saw a rate of 5.1%, down from 5.5% in March, but up from 4.8% a year ago.
And Ohio was at 4.9%, up from 4.7% in March and 4.2% a year ago.
The site says this about us: Hosting more than 20 annual music festivals, Owensboro has rightfully earned and maintained the title of the Bluegrass Capital of the World. For visitors into traditional string band music, Owensboro is a gold mine of opportunities to learn, celebrate and experience this classic genre of music. Visit the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, then enjoy some live bluegrass music downtown.
“Fun fact, every Thursday night is Downtown Date Night, so bring a date, friend or family member and enjoy a live concert together. Owensboro is also home to some outstanding sports stadiums; check the dates to see if there are any open games or tournaments in the sport of your choice. Whether it is to the beat or for the fans, Owensboro is bound to get your feet moving throughout the whole trip.”
• Site Selection magazine lists Kentucky at No. 1 in the South Central region of its newly released 2023 Prosperity Cup rankings for economic development.
That’s up two spots from last year.
• Numerator’s “Q2 2023 Holiday Preview” survey says more than three-quarters of us will celebrate Memorial Day with purchases.
Food tops the list at 83%, followed by alcoholic beverages (46%), non-alcoholic beverages (35%), party supplies (16%) and decorations (11%).
• Consumer Federation of America says state and local consumer agencies recovered more than $743 million for consumers and handled nearly 600,000 complaints in 2022.
“It is no surprise that auto sales and repair are the number one complaint category, now for the seventh year in a row,” Erin Witte, director of consumer protection, said in a news release. “Consumers rely on cars to get to work, school, doctors’ appointments and more, and these agencies serve a critical role to help consumers when they have suffered harm at the hands of dealers and repair shops.”
Rounding out the Top 5 were home improvement repairs and contractors, consumer debt and credit, retail purchase issues and landlord/tenant issues.
