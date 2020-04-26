Area unemployment rates began to climb in March.
But businesses were open during the first half of the month.
So, the big increase will be when April numbers are tabulated.
The state said unemployment rates rose in 117 counties between March 2019 and March 2020, fell in one and stayed the same in two.
All area counties saw increases.
Daviess had a rate of 5.2% — up from 4% in February and 4.3% a year ago.
Hancock was at 5% — up from 3.3% in February and 4.3% in March 2019.
McLean climbed to 5.6% — up from 4.4% in February and 5.1% a year earlier.
Muhlenberg was at 8.8% — up from 7.2% in February and 6.2% a year ago.
And Ohio saw a rate of 7.7% — up from 6% in February and 5.7% in March 2019.
Oldham had the state’s lowest rate at 4.1%.
Magoffin had the highest at 18.1%.
• The U.S. Department of Labor said 514,161 Kentuckians have filed unemployment claims in the five weeks ending April 18.
The website MoneyGeek has predicted that the state’s unemployment rate will hit 28% with 577,400 unemployed workers by the time the pandemic ends.
• On the good news front: Walmart said it has hired 150,000 people since the pandemic began.
And it says it plans to hire 50,000 more.
• Friday morning at least 10 stations in Owensboro were selling gas for below $1 a gallon.
The lowest price was 98 cents at two stations.
A AAA report earlier in the week said that Owensboro had the lowest average price among five cities it surveyed in primarily western Kentucky — at $1.108.
Others were Bowling Green at $1.459, Elizabethtown at $1.126; Louisville at $1.675 and Paducah at $1.231.
• A new report from Volusion says Owensboro is experiencing a below-average impact during the pandemic because only 20.9% of our workforce is in the hard-hit retail, leisure and hospitality sectors.
But 11,200 workers here have been directly impacted, it said.
• SJS Properties recently picked up a building permit for five four-plexes at 3130 Burlew Boulevard.
Construction costs are estimated at $260,000 each.
