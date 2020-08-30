Unemployment rates in the region were up in July, but still lower than most people expected last spring when hundreds of businesses were closed for weeks by the pandemic.
Across Kentucky’s 120 counties, rates ranged from 4.2% in Oldham County to 15.3% in Magoffin.
In our region, Daviess reported 5.5% unemployment — up from 4.3% in June and 4.2% in July 2019.
Hancock was at 4.6% — up from 3.8% a month earlier and 4.1% a year earlier.
McLean saw a 4.8% rate — up from 3.9% in June and 4.7% the year before.
Muhlenberg was at 8.4% — up from 6.2% a month earlier and 7% a year earlier.
And Ohio saw a rate of 6.4% — up from 4.8% in June and 5.6% in July 2019.
• Chicken Salad Chick’s second Kentucky restaurant is opening Tuesday in Gateway Commons.
The first 100 customers will get free chicken salad once a month for a year, according to a news release.
And one customer will win free chicken salad once a week for a year.
On Wednesday, the first 100 will get a free Chick Special on their next visit.
The restaurant is owned by Danny, Sara and Matthew Duggar and Hannah Witherspoon.
They plan two other locations — one in Evansville and one in Bowling Green.
The Owensboro location features patio seating and a drive-thru.
• The Market Edge, a consulting and management company, says the number of housing starts were up locally in the first half of 2020.
Their records show 145 home starts this year — up 9% from 133 a year ago.
Thirty of the houses were valued at $400,000 or more — up from 22 a year ago.
But commercial construction was down.
The report says there were 42 commercial construction permits this year — down from 104 in the first half of 2019.
The value of the projects this year was $30.3 million — down from $40.4 million last year.
• The U.S. Census Bureau says that 48.3% of the nation’s 9.8 million retail workers are between the ages of 16 and 24.
The report said the median income of cashiers is $22,109; retail salespeople, $35,301 and $42,421 for first-line supervisors.
• In 2017, WPT Nonwovens of Beaver Dam won preliminary approval from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority for $750,000 in incentives for a $4.9 million expansion that would create 40 jobs at $17 an hour, including benefits.
On Thursday, the company received final approval for the money.
A study by Bio Bidet says with more people working from home these days — and using distance learning for school — nearly a quarter of Americans will spend $20 or more a week on toilet paper.
Maybe that’s why so many people were stockpiling toilet paper in March.
