Unemployment rates for three area counties remained below 4% in December.
Daviess was up from 3.5% a year earlier to 3.6%.
It had been 3.4% in November.
Hancock had the region’s lowest rate at 3.2% — down from 3.4% 12 months before.
It was also 3.4% in November.
McLean was at 3.9% — down from 4.2% the year before.
It was 4% in November.
Muhlenberg was 6.3% — up from 5.5%.
In November, it was 6.1%
And Ohio was 4.6% — down from 4.7%.
It was also 4.6% in November.
• Foreclosure rates in Daviess County were virtually the same in 2019 as they were in 2018.
The Master Commissioner’s office says 130 foreclosure sales were ordered last year.
But only 98 properties were actually sold at the courthouse door.
In 2018, 132 were ordered sold, but only 96 actually were.
• Arby’s picked up building permits to remodel its restaurants at 2960 W. Parrish Ave. and 4614 Frederica St.
Total cost of the two projects is listed at $450,000.
• Gas prices at one station — Sam’s — dipped below $2 Friday morning.
It was $1.98 there.
Six stations were still at $2.29.
But more than two dozen were below $2.10.
• Looking for a summer job?
Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari plans to fill 2,000 seasonal positions soon.
Most seasonal positions require the person to be 16 years or older by April.
A few are open to 14-year-olds.
Go to HolidayWorldJobs.com to fill out an application.
• Tractor Supply stores in Owensboro will have a pet treat tasting event starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
At the store at 3130 Villa Point, pets can taste treats until 2 p.m.
It lasts until 4 p.m. at the store at 1671 Starlite Drive.
• Starbucks is now offering delivery in 49 markets in 29 states.
It said last week that it plans to have national coverage in the coming months.
• The NPD Group said last week that U.S. toy sales dropped 4% last year.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.