Unemployment rates rose in 59 Kentucky counties between June 2020 and June 2021, fell in 55 and stayed the same in six counties, the Kentucky Center for Statistics said last week.
Daviess County remained the same at 5.2% in each month.
It had been 3.8% in May.
Hancock’s rate increased from 4.6% a year ago to 5.2%.
It had been 3.9% in May.
McLean’s rate also increased, from 4.8% to 5.1%.
It had been 3.7% in May.
Muhlenberg increased from 7.5% to 7.8%.
It was 5.7% in May.
Ohio saw a slight increase — from 6.1% to 6.2%.
It was 5.7% in May.
Woodford County had the lowest rate in the state at 4.1%.
And, once again, Magoffin County had the highest at 13.1%.
• Swedish Match’s midyear report shows that its Owensboro-made ZYN nicotine pouches are still growing in popularity.
The company shipped a record 42.5 million cans in the second quarter.
The report said sales increased by more than 50%.
Swedish Match has added two new flavors to the product — Menthol and Chill.
• Several commercial building permits were issued last week.
The list includes a $230,000 remodel for Durham Pet Grooming at 3101 Alvey Park Drive W.; $233,000 for a new truck dock at Metalsa, 4010 Airpark Drive; $78,939 for a remodel of the grocery department at Meijer at 2951 Heartland Crossing Blvd.; and a $57,000 remodel for Wheatgrass Juice Bar in Wesleyan Park Plaza.
• Dollar General says its new store in Calhoun is now open.
• SocialCatfish.com says its new study found that Americans lost a record $4.2 billion to online scams in 2020.
Business owners, lonely singles and desperate people duped into fake investments lost the most money, the report said.
If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.