Unemployment claims rose in all 120 Kentucky counties in August from the rates a year earlier, according to the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
Oldham County had the state’s lowest rate at 5%.
Magoffin County had the highest rate at 18.1%.
In this area, Daviess reported 6.9% unemployment with 3,198 people looking for work.
The rate was 4.4% in July and 3.7% in August 2019.
Hancock’s rate was 6.6% — up from 4.4% in July and 3.7% a year earlier.
McLean reported a 6.4% rate — up from 3.9% in July and 3.9% in August 2019.
Muhlenberg saw its rate climb into double digits with 10.5% unemployment — up from 6.9% in July and 6.3% a year earlier.
Ohio reported 7.7% unemployment — up from 5.1% in July and 6.3% in August 2019.
Watch Communications reported last week that it has acquired Beyond Media Networks, an Illinois-based wireless internet service provider for eastern Illinois and western Indiana; Sit-CO, a fiber and fixed-wireless broadband solutions provider based in Evansville, Indiana; and Q Wireless, an Internet Service Provider in Kentucky that includes ConnectGRADD, Owensboro Online, QKY and Community Connect.
There were news reports recently about P.F. Chang planning an Owensboro location next year.
I checked with the company for more information.
But a spokeswoman said, “There is no development in the 2021 pipeline for the location you’ve mentioned.”
We all know that jobs in Kentucky pay less than jobs in many other states.
But Business.org recently compared both the average income in each state and the average rent.
Turns out that Kentucky ranked No. 8 in this study.
The report said, “Workers in Kentucky make an average salary of $35,540 and only have to work 35.4 hours each month to afford the average rent payment.”
