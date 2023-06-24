Unemployment rose in 96 of Kentucky’s 120 counties last month, when compared to a year earlier.
That included all five Owensboro-area counties.
Daviess had a 4% unemployment rate in May, compared with 3.6% in April and 3.8% a year earlier.
In Hancock, the rate was 4.1% last month, 4.2% in April and 3.4% in May 2022.
McLean saw a rate of 4.6% in May, 3.5% in April and 4.1% a year earlier.
Muhlenberg had a rate of 6.1% last month, 5.1% in April and 5.2% in May 2022.
And Ohio saw a rate of 4.9% in May, 5% in April and 4.5% a year earlier.
• Molly Higgins, a registered dietitian nutritionist with a sweet tooth, started Molly’s Mixins, a bakery that specializes in gourmet cookies, in March 2020, just as COVID hit.
But it quickly became a go-to place for fans of gourmet cookies.
Higgins said on Facebook this week that “I am tired and most days, everything feels like a blur. I don’t know if this will turn into a goodbye or just a long break, but for now July will be our last month of operations — making July 14 our last day of online sales.”
• Also saying goodbye this week was Sam’s Southern Eatery, 2805 W. Parrish Ave.
A Facebook post said, “We are very sad to announce that our last day will be Friday 6/23/23. We hope to see y’all before then. We enjoyed it here in Owensboro. Thank you all for all your support.”
• Victoria Hess started Sweet Temptations by Victoria in her home in 2021.
In January, she moved into a storefront at 231 Williamsburg Square.
Hess posted on Facebook this week, “Unfortunately, due to inflation cost, which has affected having the staff needed, I’ll be returning to home bakery.”
• And another Facebook post says the Fordsville Diner is for sale until July 1.
• Fireworks tents are popping up like Dollar General stores and bombs are bursting in air.
A market research company called Numerator says that 87% of us plan to celebrate Independence Day this year.
Eighty-three% plan to buy food, 47% alcoholic beverages, 22% decorations and 20% party supplies.
And 1F Cash Advance says we’ll spend around $2.2 billion on fireworks.
