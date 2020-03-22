Unemployment rates rose in 94 Kentucky counties in February, dropped in 21 and remained the same in five.
March’s numbers will likely set a record high with all of the business closings we’ve seen for the coronavirus pandemic.
Daviess County’s jobless rate was at 4.3% in February, up from 3.6% in January and 4% in February 2019.
Hancock’s was 3.9%, the same as a year ago, but up from 3.2% in January.
McLean was at 4.9%, up from 3.9% in January and 4.8% a year earlier.
Muhlenberg’s rate was 7.4%, up from 6.3% in January and 6.5% in February 2019.
And Ohio was at 6.1%, up from 4.6% in January and 5.5% a year ago.
Oldham had the state’s lowest rate at 3.3%.
Magoffin had the highest rate at 14.8%
• Gas was down to $1.60 a gallon at a couple of local stations on Friday morning.
But with most people staying home because of the coronavirus pandemic, few people were needing to fill up.
• Kiplinger rates Kentucky at 17 on its list of “20 Worst States to Retire In.”
It found that 14.8% of us were over 65 and our cost of living is 14% below the national average.
And our tax rating for retirees is “most tax friendly.”
But the report said, “Kentucky ranks as the second-worst state in the country in terms of senior health, according to the United Health Foundation. Among its challenges are a high rate of smoking, physical inactivity and poverty, as well as a low number of quality nursing homes.”
While the report found that Kentucky offers a number of tax breaks for seniors, “with a low ranking of 47th in the country for fiscal soundness, those tax benefits may not be very secure.”
• With businesses frequently changing their operating hours — and sometimes closing — during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s best to call ahead or check their websites and Facebook pages before going to one.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
