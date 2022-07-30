It is not easy being the father of daughters.
What I do not mean is that girls are moody, dramatic, unpredictable, or wild.
No, girls are compassionate, resilient, brilliant, and considerate.
What I mean, instead, is that as a father of girls, I have to read the news while holding my breath, and cry a little as these girls walk one-by-one to go to bed in the safety of our home, because one day, they won’t be there, but will be out living their lives, chasing their dreams, and changing the world, out from under the watchful and protective care of their parents.
Out there, in the world of college and careers, the level of protection we can provide is limited.
Whereas, when they’re with us, when someone says or does something we deem inappropriate, I can wrap my arms around their shoulders, and put my large frame between our girls and any threat that may exist.
It has happened.
But the time for me to do that is winding down and wasting away.
They are fierce and will be just fine, I know.
My wife is making them that way, sometimes despite themselves.
But it is hard to allow myself to think like that when I know that our daughters will one day live in a world where men act like fools and I can’t do anything about it.
Or can I?
Perhaps the pen really is mightier than the sword, and maybe my piecing together words like these in a forum like this is my best shot at doing my part to invite change in our culture.
One can only hope.
But I take no solace in that, not with news like ours.
So terrible are the accusations rolling down from Hollywood Hill and Capitol Hill, that I just want to turn off our TV, close my eyes, and cover my ears. See no evil, hear no evil.
But that is not an option.
It is the responsibility of everyone to stay engaged, to watch the news, to listen to the stories, to read the accounts of women who have learned the horrific lesson that the fundamental experience of being a woman in our culture is to be mistreated and then made to feel ashamed about it.
It nauseates me to have to say that.
But it’s true.
And it isn’t only true in the coastal and highly publicized communities of film-making and politics.
It is just as true in every restaurant, bar, grocery store, and retail outlet in our city. Americans seem to know that sexual harassment is a serious problem…in Hollywood and in Washington.
What we’re not so quick to admit is that it is a serious problem in our community, too.
And I know this because I see it…all the time. I see how men treat their servers, and I watch as those servers roll their eyes, hold back tears, and huddle up with their co-workers to gain support and strength.
I see how men gawk at women who walk by, nodding their heads, as if at an auction waiting for their chance to bid and take ownership of what they see that they like.
I see men gaze at everything but the eyes of the women with whom they are interacting.
I see the roaming hands and the uninvited familiarity.
And I hear it.
Every day, from the mouths of colleagues and clients, I hear troubling, nightmarish stories from women might make public their pain, if they didn’t think they’d lose their jobs or be subjected to even more abuse for naming their experiences out loud.
You see, sexual harassment isn’t about sex.
If it were, women could and would just say no. That’s not how patriarchy works.
It’s not about sex; it’s about power, which necessarily disempowers women from having a choice about what is said about them, or worse, what happens to them.
Men in positions of power subjugate women and treat them however they want because, in their minds, these men hold the keys to the kingdom — the job, the money, the help that is so desperately needed, the opportunity.
Men find it easy to blame women: their attire, their complacency, their willingness to go along with it.
But in relationships with power differentials, women haven’t always felt they had the right or the wherewithal to stand up to their harassers.
It is behavior that has been culturally normalized, such that many women don’t even recognize it when they see it and feel guilty for even questioning it, and many men defend it as a necessary institution and a basic male right.
And when women do recognize it, they most likely can’t call it what it is because, well, they need their job, and there is no system of support for people who speak out only later to find themselves unemployed, ostracized, and talked about in the community.
Men in power seem to think they can do anything they want to anyone they want.
Which is why it is sad but true that the responsibility for ending this cultural disease rests on men.
While women can and must divulge their painful stories of unwanted sexual advance and mistreatment, it is men who must unite and force to stand down this ridiculous, patriarchal culture of abuse of power and male privilege. (Who in the world actually believes it is a man’s job to say what should or shouldn’t happen to a woman’s body?)
When men dismiss this kind of behavior, women are forced to rearrange their lives to avoid it, which allows men to keep doing what they’re doing, as if it is normal, a if it is “not that bad,” as if they can even feel good about themselves for doing it.
But if men unite and call it out day after day, it can come to a grinding halt, such that maybe women can finally live their lives as safely as they once did under their father’s watchful eye.
After all, every woman is someone’s daughter, and deserves to be treated with respect and dignity for who she is, not for what she can do to make you feel better about yourself.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
