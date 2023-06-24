When United Methodists from throughout Kentucky met June 4-7 in Owensboro for our 2023 Annual Conference, much was made in news reports about the 286 churches that were approved to leave the denomination.

We understand the interest. Since 2019, the Kentucky Annual Conference has provided five opportunities for churches to disaffiliate under a provision created by the United Methodist General Conference for congregations that are conflicted over the denomination’s long-standing debate over human sexuality.

