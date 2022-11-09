Three educators from Daviess County Public Schools have been selected to the United We Learn council through the Kentucky Department of Education.
According the KDE, United We Learn is the “vision for the future of public education” in the state and is centered around three ideas — creating a more vibrant experience for every student, encouraging innovation in our schools especially when it comes to assessment and creating a bold new future for Kentucky’s schools through collaboration with our communities.
The council will be broken down into three committees focused on creating vibrant learning experiences, accelerating innovation and building a bold new future.
Shiryl McAdams, DCPS literacy intervention coach, said she is excited about the potential of the committees within the council and working with other Kentucky teachers and families.
“It’s not just teachers and staff members that are on the council,” she said. “There are family members, business partners, students and getting to get a chance to collaborate with those voices to make a better impact for our schools is really exciting.”
Shelly Hammons, federal programs coordinator for DCPS, said being part of this council is an avenue to being able to have a larger impact in education with the district.
“We’re trying to see what we can do to help build our community and outside of Daviess County,” she said. “What can we do to offer all of the future of education because all students are in our future of education.”
Hammons said she’s looking forward to learn as herself, but as an educator to see how DCPS can help students.
“Not only to help others, but to also just contribute more to our community,” she said. “It’s making sure everyone is represented as we move forward.”
Carrie Wilkerson, library media specialist at Daviess County High School, said her reason for joining the council was to improve changes in assessments and accountability across the state based on her experience as a building assessment coordinator.
McAdams, Hammons and Wilkerson will be in Frankfort for the first meeting later this month.
“I hope that by representing out area, we do have a greater voice and we can move forward into a better educational system for our students and our families,” McAdams said. “We want everyone to get their best chance at success.”
