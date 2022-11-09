OWENWS-11-09-22 UWL COUNCIL

Shiryl McAdams, left, and Shelly Hammons have been selected for the Kentucky Department of Education’s United We Learn council. Carrie Wilkerson, library media specialist at Daviess County High School, was also selected for the council.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Three educators from Daviess County Public Schools have been selected to the United We Learn council through the Kentucky Department of Education.

According the KDE, United We Learn is the “vision for the future of public education” in the state and is centered around three ideas — creating a more vibrant experience for every student, encouraging innovation in our schools especially when it comes to assessment and creating a bold new future for Kentucky’s schools through collaboration with our communities.

