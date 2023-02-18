I hear a company with a lot of good jobs is looking at Owensboro.
That means be nice to strangers.
He or she may be checking us out for that company.
• Looks like Frankfort is in good shape.
General Fund receipts were up by 6.2% in January from a year earlier.
And the Road Fund was up 8.8%.
Budget Director John Hicks said those increases came despite the individual income tax rate dropping from 5% to 4.5% on Jan. 1.
And January’s sales tax collections of $553.2 million set an all-time monthly record, he said.
• While we’re talking about January, Mastercard SpendingPulse says retail sales nationwide rose 8.8% in January over a year earlier.
Restaurant sales were up 24.2%, it said.
• Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, which has an Owensboro location, now has 460 restaurants in 36 states.
But company officials have their sights set on more than 3,000 in the future.
• Are you getting paid for your overtime?
A new study by Bisnar Chase says the average Kentuckian worked 1.2 hours a week of unpaid overtime last year.
That comes to a total of $1.2 billion, the study said.
The national average was 2.1 hours a week, it added.
The report said, “Average hourly wages, adjusted for inflation, have declined since the 1970s, while the average number of hours worked has increased. As a result, American workers are facing underpayment, overwork, and stress. One of the reasons for this is the decrease in overtime pay.”
It added, “Despite laws that protect the right to overtime pay, those earning above $35k per year are often misclassified into exempt positions that do not qualify for overtime. This creates a large pool of free labor for employers to exploit, leading to increased profits, declining real wages, and a widening income gap.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.