Producers can subscribe to receive notifications from their Farm Service Agency county office through text messages on their cell phone. FSA encourages producers to take advantage of text alerts because traditional mailings about program deadlines are becoming too costly and are rare.
Whether producers are in the field, on a tractor or even on horseback, this service enables FSA customers and stakeholders to receive notifications while on the go. Producers will receive text messages regarding important program deadlines, reporting requirements, outreach events and updates.
Producers can text KYDAVIESS to FSANOW (372-669) to subscribe to text message alerts from Daviess County. Standard text messaging rates apply. Contact your wireless carrier for details associated with your data plan. Participants may unsubscribe at any time.
If you have questions regarding FSA’s email news service or the new text message option, contact your Daviess County USDA Service Center at 270-684-9286 ext. 2
FSA is Accepting CRP Continuous Enrollment OffersThe Farm Service Agency (FSA) is accepting offers for specific conservation practices under the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) Continuous Signup.
In exchange for a yearly rental payment, farmers enrolled in the program agree to remove environmentally sensitive land from agricultural production and to plant species that will improve environmental health and quality. The program’s long-term goal is to re-establish valuable land cover to improve water quality, prevent soil erosion, and reduce loss of wildlife habitat. Contracts for land enrolled in CRP are 10-15 years in length.
Under continuous CRP signup, environmentally sensitive land devoted to certain conservation practices can be enrolled in CRP at any time. Offers for continuous enrollment are not subject to competitive bidding during specific periods. Instead they are automatically accepted provided the land and producer meet certain eligibility requirements and the enrollment levels do not exceed the statutory cap.
For more information, including a list of acceptable practices, contact your Daviess County USDA Service Center at 270-684-9286 ext. 2 or visit fsa.usda.gov/crp.
Results of Daviess County FSA Committee Elections
Daviess County U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced that Frank Schadler of Curdsville was elected to represent his local administrative area (LAA) during the recent county committee election. Scott Kuegel will serve as the first alternate.
County Committee members are a critical component of the day-to-day operations of FSA They help deliver programs at the county level and work to serve the needs of local producers. All recently elected county committee members will take office in January 2021 and will be joining the existing committee.
Every FSA office is served to by a county committee made up of local farmers, ranchers and foresters who are elected by local producers. Other members currently serving on the FSA county committee include Tom Goetz and Richard (Doc) Hagan. Marty Craig serves as advisor.
The Daviess County FSA wishes to express appreciation to outgoing committee member, Danny Ebelhar, of Sorgho who served on the FSA Committee for six years.
County committee members impact the administration of FSA within a community by applying their knowledge and judgment to help FSA make important decisions on its commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs, emergency programs and eligibility.
County committee members provide a service to local producers through their decision making and help shape the culture of a local FSA office. They also ensure the fair and equitable administration of FSA farm programs in their counties and are accountable to the secretary of agriculture.
Members conduct hearings and reviews as requested by the state committee, ensure underserved farmers, ranchers and foresters are fairly represented, make recommendations to the state committee on existing programs, monitor changes in farm programs and inform farmers of the purpose and provisions of FSA programs.
They also assist with outreach and inform underserved producers such as beginning farmers, ranchers and foresters, about FSA opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.