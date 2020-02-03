The Daviess County FSA office, 3100 Alvey Park Drive, will host an informational meeting on Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. about the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP).
Farmers and ranchers who enroll in CRP receive a yearly rental payment for voluntarily establishing long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees (known as “covers”) to control soil erosion, improve water quality and develop wildlife habitat on marginally productive agricultural lands. In addition to annual rental payments, CRP participants receive cost share to establish the cover on CRP acreage.
The deadline for agricultural producers to sign up for general CRP is Feb. 28, while signup for continuous CRP is ongoing through Aug. 21.
Non-Insured Assistance Program- NAPNAP provides financial assistance to producers of commercial crops for which insurance coverage is not available in order to protect against natural disasters that result in lower yields or crop losses or prevent crop planting.
NAP Deadline for application
March 1 for alfalfa, clover, grass, lespedeza, Millet, mixed forage, and vetch.
March 15 for spring seeded/planted vegetables like sweet corn, tomatoes, melons, squash etc.
NAP Buy-Up Coverage OptionThe 2018 Farm Bill reinstates higher levels of coverage, from 50 to 65% of expected production in 5% increments, at 100% of the average market price. Producers of organics and crops marketed directly to consumers also may exercise the “buy-up” option to obtain NAP coverage of 100% of the average market price at the coverage levels of between 50 and 65% of expected production. NAP basic coverage is available at 55% of the average market price for crop losses that exceed 50% of expected production.
Buy-up coverage is not available for crops intended for grazing.
NAP Service FeesFor all coverage levels, the NAP service fee is the lesser of $325 per crop or $825 per producer per county, not to exceed a total of $1,950 for a producer with farming interests in multiple counties.
NAP Enhancements for Qualified Military Veterans
The 2018 Farm Bill NAP amendments specify that qualified veteran farmers or ranchers are now eligible for a service fee waiver and premium reduction, if the NAP applicant meets certain eligibility criteria.
Beginning, limited resource and targeted underserved farmers or ranchers remain eligible for a waiver of NAP service fees and premium reduction when they file form CCC-860, “Socially Disadvantaged, Limited Resource and Beginning Farmer or Rancher Certification.”
For NAP application, eligibility and related program information, visit www.fsa.usda.gov/nap or contact your local USDA Service Center. To locate your local FSA office, visit www.farmers.gov.
Agricultural Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage (ARC/PLC) Safety Net Program
Signup for the 2019 ARC/PLC Program closes March 15, while signup for the 2020 crop year closes June 30. Producers who have not yet enrolled for 2019 can enroll for both 2019 and 2020 during the same visit to an FSA county office. Some farmers have delayed signing up in anticipation of USDA reports of production and price; however, FSA encourages producers to make an election decision as soon as possible to avoid long waits near the March 15, 2020 deadline.
Farm owners also have a one-time opportunity to update PLC payment yields beginning with crop year 2020. If the farm owner and producer visit the FSA county office together, FSA can also update yield information during that visit. 2020 PLC yield updates must be completed by Sept. 30.
Owensboro USDA Service Center Closed for Holiday
The Owensboro USDA Service Center will be closed Feb. 17 in observance of Presidents Day.
