Anyone who follows the grain markets knows how far prices have fallen in the past two weeks due to the recently released USDA Prospective Planting Report for 2023.

In this article, Dr. Grant Gardner, assistant extension professor in the College of Agriculture Department of Agricultural Economics, discusses the report, which provides the first survey-based estimates of farmers’ 2023 planting intentions. He first discusses the projections for the United States and Kentucky. He then looks at how accurate the United States estimates have been in recent history and how the information could affect marketing year prices.

