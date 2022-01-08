Our area’s climate allows vegetable gardening to take place during spring, summer, and fall.
While looking at seed catalogs and online, plan the garden for each season on paper. The process involves harvesting the crop when it is mature, removing those plants, and planting the next crop promptly.
The spring season starts in late winter and goes through spring. This garden starts with cool-season crops. These crops grow best with relatively cool air temperatures of 50 to 65 degrees and produce their vegetative growth during spring’s short, cool days.
If they are planted too late in the spring, summer heat reduces their quality by forcing some to flower and form seeds or bolt, and others to develop off flavors, bitterness, poor texture, and low yields. For example, lettuce bolts and develops bitter flavors in the heat.
To begin the earliest garden, spinach and peas can be directly seeded in the garden in mid-to-late February. Plant beet, carrot, radish, kale, and lettuce seeds into the garden soil in March along with onion sets.
In addition, potato seed pieces, collards, and cabbage transplants can be planted around March 15. Toward the end of March, plant transplants of broccoli and cauliflower into the garden. Also, these cool-season crops can be planted and harvested from late winter to late spring.
Plant the cool-season crops together, so there is room for fall vegetables in the same area later after the first crop is harvested and removed. However, do not plant closely related vegetables in the same rows in the fall because of possible disease and insect carryover from the spring crops.
As a word of caution in preparing the soil for spring crops, wait until the soil is workable and dry enough so it does not form wet clods. Working the soil when wet ruins the texture for several years and causes compaction. This may delay desired planting dates, but it is important to avoid compaction.
In early spring, do not use organic mulches such as straw. Rather, let as much sunlight as possible reach the soil to warm it. After late April, use mulches to conserve soil moisture and help prevent weeds.
The summer season begins with crops planted during the cool days of late spring through the warmer days when the danger of frost is past. These crops are harvested during the summer months, while others continue to produce into the fall. In addition, the spring garden harvest ends about the time the summer season harvest begins.
Examples of the summer garden vegetables include cool‑season crops seeded or transplanted before the danger of frost is past, but are able to endure hot weather at harvest. Heat tolerant lettuce cultivars and quick maturing crops, like radishes, are included.
Warm‑season crops seeded or transplanted after the average frost‑free date, which is around April 20, are planted into the summer garden. Planting later prevents slow germination from cool conditions and frost injury to emerging plants. Warm‑season crops require warm soil and air temperatures for vegetative growth and fruiting.
These would include green beans, pole beans, sweet corn, cucumber, okra, southern peas, watermelons, summer squash such as zucchini, and winter squash such as acorn squash. Tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, cucumbers, and melons are transplanted after the danger of frost is past, which may be the last week of April to the first week of May.
The fall season vegetables are harvested after early September. They consist of two types: the last succession or repeated plantings of warm‑season crops, such as bush beans and summer squash, and of cool‑season crops which grow well during the cool fall days and withstand frost.
Note that cool nights slow growth, so crops take longer to mature in the fall than in the summer. Keep this slower pace in mind when checking seed catalogs for the average days to maturity. Some of the best quality vegetables are produced during fall’s warm days and cool nights. These environmental conditions add sugar to cole crops like broccoli and crispness to carrots.
The following vegetables can be successfully seeded or transplanted for fall harvest:
beets, bib lettuce, carrots, collards, bush green beans, leaf lettuce, mustard greens, parsnips, radishes, rutabaga, spinach, and turnips. Broccoli and cabbage transplants placed into the garden by Aug. 15 usually yield a sweet crop in the fall.
The ‘Home Vegetable Gardening in Kentucky’ publication (ID-128) provides the earliest and latest dates for either seeding or transplanting vegetables into the garden. For more information about vegetable gardening, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or email annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s tip
Rotating closely related vegetable crops reduces disease and insect problems. The following families of vegetables are closely related and subject to the same diseases and insect problems: Amaranthaceae: beets, Swiss chard, and spinach; Brassicaceae: cabbage, cauliflower, kale, collards, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, turnips, and mustard; Fabaceae: peas, broad beans, snap beans, and lima beans; Solanaceae: potatoes, eggplant, tomatoes, and peppers; and Cucurbitaceae: pumpkins, squash, watermelons, cucumbers, and muskmelons.
Upcoming Events“Considerations before Planting Backyard Fruit Trees” will be presented through Facebook Live through the Daviess County Public Library on Jan. 11 at 2 p.m.
A commercial horticulture program, “High Tunnel Tomato Production, Pathogens, and Pest Management” will be offered by Zoom on Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m. Watch from home or join a watch group at the Daviess County Farm Bureau Building, 3329 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, at the same time. Wearing a face mask is recommended at the watch group. The Zoom link is located at https://daviess.ca.uky.edu/hortevents.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
