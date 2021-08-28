Try to imagine a life without timekeeping.
This is a challenge offered in Mitch Albom’s 2013 novel, “The Time Keeper.”
Try it. If you’re like me, you can’t.
We know the month, the year, the day of the week. There is a clock on our wall or the dashboard of our car. We have a schedule, a calendar, a time for dinner or a movie.
Yet all around us, timekeeping is ignored. Birds are not late. A dog does not check its watch. Deer do not fret over passing birthdays. Humanity alone measures time. Humanity alone chimes the hour. And, because of this, humanity alone suffers a paralyzing fear that no other creature endures.
A fear of time running out.
While there are some who would say that there is plenty of time, others say there is not enough.
On the one hand, there are those who are young or who may feel invincible, who believe that there is plenty of time, just like, for them, there is plenty of other things, too, like money, relationships, opportunities, and ideas.
Time is a commodity and there is lot of it.
These people often treat time like many treat water or clean air; believing that there is plenty, they waste it, or worse, kill it.
On the other hand, there are those who feel like time flies, is a rare commodity, passing too quickly.
These people tend to become anxious about time, fearing a myth of scarcity, that there isn’t enough, and thus spending most of their time worrying about how time is eluding us.
The former become bored.
The latter become afraid.
Both become stuck.
I think this is some of us all of the time and all of us some of the time.
Every day we find ourselves stuck in one form or another.
I was stuck on hold the other day. Thirty-three minutes of my life that I’ll never get back.
Others get stuck in traffic; stuck in a job they don’t like; stuck in a relationship that isn’t healthy or, worse, has become toxic for them; stuck in a meeting that’s going nowhere; stuck in a commitment that somebody else signed us up for.
Sometimes we just get stuck and we don’t have a vote in that, don’t get a say, don’t have a choice.
But…
We do have a choice about what we will do with that time, how we will think about it, respond to it, and what we will make of it.
In 1946, Malcolm Little was caught fencing a stolen watch. Authorities raided his apartment, finding other stolen jewelry.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Even accounting for the shameful reality of racism, unjust incarceration statistics and legal deficiencies levied against Black Americans then and now, Mr. Little was in fact guilty.
He was rightly sentenced. He deserved to go to jail.
Mr. Little was stuck. In a cage. For a long time.
What would he do with his time?
He used it; to study; to explore religion; to read philosophy; to learn. He copied the dictionary longhand from cover to cover. Every known word, now in his brain.
He was once asked, “What is your alma mater?” Little replied, “Books.”
In confinement, he transcended his stuckness and absorbed knowledge, such that there were times, he said, that he didn’t even think about the fact that he was imprisoned.
He was released after serving seven years.
And Malcolm Little became Malcolm X, a major figure in the civil rights movement.
Francis Scott Key was trapped on a ship during a prisoner exchange in the War of 1812, and he used that time to write a poem that would become the national anthem of the United States.
Florence Nightingale was best known as the founder of modern nursing. Her time spent nursing during the dismal Crimean War became essential in her understanding sanitation, which became the foundation for her reforming healthcare for two centuries and founding both the St. Thomas’ Hospital and the Nightingale Training School for Nurses.
Viktor Frankl labored within, suffered, endured, and ultimately survived four different concentration camps while his parents, brother, and pregnant wife perished, and it was then that he came to understand meaning and refined his psychologies of meaning, in which he maintains that we cannot avoid suffering, but we can choose how to cope with it, find meaning in it, and move forward with purpose.
Stuckness isn’t always so dire.
Ian Fleming, author of the James Bond novels, was on bed-rest, forbidden from using a typewriter for fear that he’d over-exert himself by writing another novel. So he created “Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang: The Magical Car” by hand instead.
Walt Disney decided to toy around with animation and became a cartoonist while laid up, having stepped on a rusty nail.
So here we are, some of us feeling stuck. The ego in us wants to complain.
Instead, when we humbly accept our situation, we can be creative, and can transform everything from a prison sentence to a boring job into time for thinking.
Remember: this moment is not your life. It is a moment in your life. How will you use it?
As author Robert Greene puts it: there are two kinds of time: dead time, when people are passive and waiting, and alive time, when people are learning and acting and utilizing every second.
Every moment of failure, every moment or situation that we did not deliberately choose or control, presents this choice: Alive time. Dead time.
Which will it be for you?
Stuck on hold for more than 30 minutes, I listened to a TED talk and jotted notes in my journal.
While you can’t control the circumstance, you can control how you respond to it.
It’s exciting to think what you are about to do with your stuckness!
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
