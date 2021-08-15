If you’ve driven by a car dealership lately, you know there’s a shortage of new cars available this summer.
And the price of used cars is rising rapidly.
A company called iSeeCars.com says that nationally, used car prices increased 32.7% — $7,583 — between June 2020 and June 2021.
In Kentucky, the report says, these are the vehicles with the biggest price increases.
They don’t specify what year the vehicles were made and the Chevy Camaro is listed twice for some reason.
No. 1 is the Land Rover Discovery Sport, up 53.7% — $13,189.
It’s followed by the Chevrolet Camaro, up 47.5% — $12,161; Chevrolet Silverado 1500, up 46.2% — $13,637; Chevrolet Camaro; 45.6% — $12,132; Chevrolet Spark, 43.5% — $4,263; GMC Sierra 1500, up 43% — $14,657; Ram Pickup 1500, up 41.3% — $12,027; Chevrolet Corvette, up 41.2% — $21,179; Dodge Charger, up 40.5% — $10,224; and the BMW 3 Series, up 39.8% — $8,464.
The state average used car price was up 38.6% or $8,819 this year, the report said.
• The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis says in a new report that more than 8 million workers left the labor force between February and May 2020.
It adds that “while economic conditions have improved, the labor force has been slower to rebound. As of April’s BLS report, the number of people not in the labor force was 5 million greater than pre-pandemic levels.”
The report says, “The May Survey of Professional Forecasters projects monthly job growth of 331,600 jobs per month in 2021 and 405,100 in 2022. Although this is up 30% from three months ago, it would take the economy almost two years to reach pre-pandemic employment levels at this pace.”
• You know that home prices in Daviess County are going through the roof.
But do you know how much?
A study by SmartAsset says local home prices have increased 39.74% in the past five years.
That’s the 10th highest in the state.
