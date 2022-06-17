Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Vanilla Ice will take the stage at Beaver Dam Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of the venue’s “90s Night at the DAM.”
The show will also include special guests Grammy-nominated rapper Tone Loc and DJ M.Walk.
Born as Robert Van Winkle, Vanilla Ice grew up in the southern states of Florida and Texas and eventually became acquainted with the performing arts through breakdancing before he began to rap in his teen years; all the while putting emphasis on his growing career in riding motocross.
In 1989, he released his debut album “Hooked” which contained the track “Ice Ice Baby,” which grew in popularity after being played on a radio station in Georgia and landed him a record deal with SBK Records.
“Ice Ice Baby” was rereleased on the new version of “Hooked” — titled “To the Extreme” — in 1990, where the song became the first hip-hop single to reach number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart while the album remained at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart for 16 weeks and was certified 7x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
His efforts garnered him a nomination for “Best Rap Solo Performance” at the 33rd Annual Grammy Awards in 1991.
Since then, Vanilla Ice has continued to make music, with his most recent record “W.T.F. (Wisdom, Tenacity and Focus)” being released in 2011.
He’s also made a name for himself as a reality television star and actor in shows and films like “Dancing with the Stars,” “The New Guy, “The Ridiculous 6,” “The Surreal Life” and his own show “The Vanilla Ice Project.”
Tone Loc — born Anthony Smith — came to prominence starting in 1988 when he released the song “Wild Thing,” which peaked at number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, while his follow up single “Funky Cold Medina” reached the top five and charted internationally reaching the top 20 in Austria and the United Kingdom.
His 1989 debut album, “Lōc-ed After Dark,” reached number one and was certified 2x platinum. He was nominated for “Best New Artist” and “Best Rap Performance” at the 32nd Annual Grammy Awards in 1990.
He received his third nomination at the 33rd Annual Grammy Awards in 1991 for “Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group” as part of the collaborative single “We’re All in the Same Gang” by The West Coast Rap All-Stars.
He, too, has had a career in acting being featured in films like “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “Blank Check” and “Heat.”
For more information, visit BeaverDamAmp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.