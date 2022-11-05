OWENWS-11-05-22 IDYLLWOOD ON VEACH dom pic

Robert Williams stands Friday by the lakeside of the new wedding venue called Idyllwood at 4875 Veach Road. Williams is part of an ownership group who purchased the farmland in 2020. They opened the venue about three months ago.

 By Don Wilkins/Messenger-Inquirer

A serene lake, a refurbished horse barn and 15 acres of farmland are now part of what’s called Idyllwood — a wedding venue established at 4875 Veach Road.

Robert Williams, one of the owners who created the agri-tourism business, said there was no intent for the property to be turned into a wedding venue site when it was purchased for $238,920 two years ago at auction.

