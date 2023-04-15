How can I make vegetable gardening easier to access? How about overcoming limited space and time? Bring the garden closer to the door by growing the plants in containers. The containers placed on a deck or patio make them accessible. They also solve the problem of trying to grow plants in hard or rocky soil or requiring a tiller to prepare the soil.

The amount of sunlight for growing vegetables is important. Most vegetables require full sun, which is at least six hours of sunlight. Take advantage of various microclimates on your property or rented space. Grow lettuce in a cool, shaded area. Locate heat-loving plants, such as eggplant and tomato, in full sun where reflections from buildings or patio surfaces add to the heat while the weather is still cool.

