In February 2020, Steven Stewart on fiddle, J.B. Miller on bass, Jordan Wood on guitar and Jordan Riehm on banjo formed Kentucky Shine, a new Owensboro bluegrass band.
The timing was awful.
“Our first online show was just before COVID hit,” Stewart said this week. “It was a rough year. But we’ve got some good stuff happening this year. We have an EP coming out and some really good bookings. We opened for Dan Tyminiski at the (Bluegrass Music) Hall of Fame when he was in town.”
And they have a steady gig hosting an open jam for local musicians at the Brew Bridge Brewery, 800 W. Second St., from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday.
Stewart said, “J.B. and I had been talking about getting a project together, but we never seemed to have the time. Then, I was at the bluegrass museum one night and got to talking to Jordan Wood. He came over to my house that night to jam and we recorded a video that night. Then we got in touch with Jordan Riehm and we formed the band.”
Where did the name Kentucky Shine come from?
“We like puns,” Stewart said. “It already looked like 2020 was going to be a difficult year. The obvious thing about the name is moonshine, but more importantly, it’s about shining a positive light through the year.”
In February and March, 25 bands from across the United States and England competed in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s virtual band contest for a spot on both the main stage at ROMP and on the Jagoe After Party Stage in James Lambert Pioneer Village in Yellow Creek Park.
Michigan-based Full Cord Bluegrass won, but Kentucky Shine was in the Top 3 the whole way.
“We can’t wait to see the band that won,” Stewart said. “They’re very good.”
He started playing fiddle when he was nine in the Grayson County Orchestra program.
“I was mostly self taught until I was in college,” Stewart said. “I majored in classical violin at Western (Kentucky University) and worked on my master’s. But bluegrass is where my roots are.”
Before Kentucky Shine, he played fiddle in Blackford Creek.
Stewart has opened for artists such as Darius Rucker, Marty Stuart, Big Smo and Confederate Railroad.
He’s a former member of The Lost River Cavemen and in 2015 helped start Southbound 65, which later became The Woodburn Brothers.
After a year with little music in Owensboro and most other places, Stewart said 2021 is looking good.
“There’s talk about having a small bluegrass festival downtown,” he said. “The bluegrass museum will have several things this year. There are several jam sessions popping up around town. And the Rosine Barn is back open.”
Stewart said, “Bluegrass has really popped up here in the past couple of years. That’s good for musicians and it’s good for Owensboro. This area is the home of bluegrass.”
He said, “There are four main folk and bluegrass bands here — us, Kings Highway, The GasLight Boys and Nectar Valley.”
But if more opportunities open up for bluegrass bands in the region, more are likely to form, he said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
