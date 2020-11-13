The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art’s Holiday Forest Festival of Trees returns Saturday for the 44th year — still sponsored by The Glenmore Distillery.
But this year, for the first time, it’s available online as well as in person.
There’s also an online auction of more than 40 lots of fine jewelry, original paintings, decorative arts and collectibles.
And a new exhibit — “Iconic Images: Portraits in Fiber” by Penny Sisto, an internationally recognized fiber artist.
Mary Bryan Hood, the museum’s director, said it all begins at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The online auction, she said, starts Saturday and runs through Dec. 14, on the museum’s website — omfa.us.
“We have some beautiful fine jewelry,” Hood said.
There’s a 14 karat gold bangle bracelet with 105 precious and semi-precious stones that’s appraised at $5,500.
A 2.5 carat sapphire ring surrounded by 37 diamonds has been appraised at $6,000.
And a 2.58 carat pink sapphire and diamond ring has an appraised value of $4,500.
The Holiday Forest Festival of Trees, which features 15 “monumental” Christmas trees designed by local artists, will remain through Dec. 31.
It features trees from the museum’s permanent collection.
Highlights include a tree with giant fabric poinsettias created by local artists Katherine Howell and Tami Taylor; a tree of gongs and bells created by the local Burmese community; a salute to the culture of India and St. Stephen Cathedral’s traditional “Chrismon Tree,” celebrating the origins of the season.
The Sisto exhibition, sponsored by Swedish Match, Atmos Energy and Greenwell-Chisholm Printing Co., features “figurative images of famous people and mythical characters in the format of monumental quilted wall hangings,” a news release says.
Sisto was born in the Orkney Islands near Scotland and spent her adolescent years in Kenya living for a time with a Masai tribe.
In Kenya, she enhanced stitchery skills that she learned from her Scottish grandmother.
Her work is featured locally in the collections of Brescia University and the Museum of Fine Art.
The Sisto exhibition, which will remain up through Feb. 14, features 60 textile works and reflects her advocacy for social justice and peace.
Activities for regional schools scheduled through December include participatory projects in the Michael E. Horn Family Foundation’s ARTLAND, the interactive studio for children, where tree ornaments will be made.
Social distancing will be observed by allowing only four parents and children in ARTLAND at any one time, Hood said.
The holiday exhibition is the only time the museum charges an admission fee — $3 for adults and $2 for children.
Museum hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
