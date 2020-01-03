Acting Out

Justin Miller graduated from Daviess County High School in 2012 convinced he would be pursuing a career in audio engineering.
Miller's dream eventually morphed into one of becoming a music educator, which later turned into one of being a professional performer, which is what he went on to become.
And for the first time in his career as a theater actor, he will be returning to the RiverPark Center's Cannon Hall stage Feb. 18 when he joins others to present "Finding Neverland."
Each time he joins the cast of a traveling show, he said actors have to embrace a new family in a sense. So several times a year he creates a strong bond with a new group of individuals as they work together to bring to life stories for the theater. In that way, he's looking forward to performing on his hometown stage with the cast and crew of "Finding Neverland."
"I view it as I get to share something personal of mine with the cast that I've met and do this beautiful show," Miller said. "It's going to be a cool opportunity."
Miller's mother is a choir teacher with Daviess County Public Schools, so throughout his life, he was involved in choir and band. He did perform in theater shows; he admits they often took a back seat to music. His first play was "The Music Man" in fifth grade, and from that point, he did at least one or two shows each year.
Being involved with arts give someone "a real taste" for what a close community can look like, he said.
"You don't really find that kind of support anywhere else," he said. "It's a very tight-knit community, even people you don't know become close with you. You have to make friends with a new group of people several times a year doing this. It takes a few days and then you are in it -- a family immediately. It's just a really cool thing."
In high school, those who are involved with the arts do get a taste of that, he said, but it amplifies in college.
Miller auditioned for "Finding Neverland" last April and after the cast was announced, the tour route was also made public. At that time, Miller knew the RiverPark Center hadn't yet announced its upcoming season, so he thought there might be a slight chance he could swing through Owensboro.
The show would be traveling on its third national tour, so it would not be playing in "huge, equity houses," he said.
"I scrolled through and saw Owensboro, Kentucky and I about lost my mind," he said. "I think Owensboro will receive the messages (this show) sends well. It's going to be a cool opportunity."
The Broadway show "Finding Neverland" is based on the 2004 film of the same title starring Johnny Depp and Kate Winslet. It follows the story of J.M. Barrie, the real-life author of "Peter Pan." Through this Broadway rendition, audiences learn how Barrie met a widower with children who had vivid imaginations and brought the classic tale of "Peter Pan" to life.
In the Broadway show, Miller is part of the acting troupe that puts on Barrie's productions, and he plays the character portraying the play version of Captain Hook.
"It's a lot of fun and inspiring," Miller said. "It's a really cool show."
He said audiences of all ages will enjoy the play, as it has awe-inspiring technical aspects that will surprise and thrill children, and it has deep messages that can be received by all.
"The thing I get the most out of it is you can't become complacent with your dreams," Miller said. "You always have to work to make those happen and take charge of your own life."
He said that can be perceived in different forms for different ages, but that "every night when we perform this show you hear the audible gasps or reactions to certain things, and we know we are doing our job the right way."
"It's cool to think that, as much as we know the audience is getting out of it, we are getting a lot out of it as well," he said. "I feel really lucky to have landed with this show. It's really cool."
The performance of "Finding Neverland" begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.
For more information about the show, or to find ticket information, visit riverparkcenter.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
