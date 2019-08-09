Aud, Crawford coming to Courtyard

Back in June, Insulated played on the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage in BB&T Plaza during Friday After 5.
And this week, two of the band's members -- Drew Aud and Brandon Crawford -- will be playing an acoustic set at 7 p.m. in the Atmos Energy Courtyard.
"This is our sixth year at Friday After 5," Aud said. "We have a great group of followers who support us. The Courtyard is a really good venue. It's more intimate than the other stages. We like it."
The local music scene has changed in recent years, he said.
"There used to be more bands," Aud said. "Now, there's a lot of acoustic stuff. Most musicians are playing in bars and restaurants. Friday After 5 is definitely beneficial for musicians."
"We've been playing since we were 12 -- about 15 years now," he said.
Insulated, Aud said, has taken the local musicians to Key West and New Orleans, "but we mostly play here, Evansville, Henderson and southern Illinois."
He and Crawford will be playing original songs and covers of songs from the '60s, '70, '80s, '90s, current rock, country and Southern rock, he said.
"We'll probably play 50 or so songs," Aud said.
Friday After 5 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in BB&T Plaza with Wax Factory, a pop/dance/rock band, on the Jagoe Homes stage.
Remedies, a high-energy dance band, will take over the Kentucky Legend Pier at 8 p.m.
And Descent, a classic rock band from Princeton, Indiana, will play on the Romain Subaru Overlook, starting at 7 p.m.
The fifth annual Wesleyan Way Friday After 5 5k starts at 7 p.m. on Veterans Boulevard.
The Owensboro Twisters will be creating balloon animals at no charge.
The free summer music festival on the Owensboro riverfront ends on Aug. 30.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
