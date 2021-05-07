For four decades — from 1979 through 2019 — the second Saturday of May meant barbecue in Owensboro.
But the coronavirus pandemic last year stopped the International Bar-B-Q Festival in its tracks.
The committee handed out barbecue sandwiches to 1,000 people driving past the riverfront that day.
But it wasn’t the same.
On Friday, May 7, the festival returns in a scaled-down version with the Bar-B-Q Block Party downtown.
It will be different, Alan Payne, festival chairman, said this week.
But it’s still going to be a lot of fun, he said.
Second Street will be closed to traffic from Daviess Street to just west of the Owensboro Convention Center, Payne said, starting at 5 p.m. Friday.
Picnic tables will be set up in the street for outdoor dining.
Downtown restaurants will be able to set up and sell food and beverages outside their establishments.
And the party continues Saturday from 10 a.m. until at least 9 p.m.
Payne said the cooking teams will stop selling when they run out of food, but the restaurants and bars will keep the party going into the night.
The only competition will be the Backyard Cook-Off with 35 to 38 backyard cooks from across the region competing for the grand championship.
The teams that cooked tons of mutton and chickens — along with hundreds of gallons of burgoo — at past festivals won’t be there because of the continuing pandemic.
But Payne said that Blessed Mother, Lourdes, Precious Blood and St. Mary of the Woods cooking teams will be barbecuing on a smaller scale for hungry fans.
They’ll be adding such things as ribs and pulled pork sandwiches to their offerings this year, he said.
Payne said Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, Old Hickory Bar-B-Q and Ole South Barbeque will also be selling barbecue downtown.
He said the Kentucky Legend sampling tent will offer ham, bologna, hot dogs and sausage.
“We’re taking it back to more of a focus on barbecue than it’s had in recent years,” Payne said.
He said the big cooking teams will make their return in 2022, cooking barbecue by the ton and competing for bragging rights and the Kentucky Governor’s Cup.
Also returning next year will be the arts and crafts vendors, live music, the beer garden, carnival rides and the World Mutton Eating Championship.
Payne said downtown’s new rules on alcohol allow people to carry alcoholic beverages on the streets.
That should help downtown bars and restaurants this weekend, he said.
The Block Party is sponsored by Kentucky Legend, Atmos Energy and the city of Owensboro.
There will be musicWhile the Block Party won’t be having live music, several downtown establishments will be filling in the gap.
Friday After 5 and the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront will team up from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday with Annabel Whitledge and Dakota Hayden on the outdoor stage and BrisketBurgers created by Burger Theory and Old South Barbeque on the grill.
Bar Louie is advertising 10 hours of live entertainment starting with Josh Stevens at 1 p.m., 181 South at 4 p.m. and DJ 808 continuing the show with a guest appearance by W!fi.
Mile Wide Beer Co. will start its party at 2 p.m. Saturday, with live music starting at 6 p.m. with Josh Orion, A.S. Coomer and other acts.
Ben Skiadas, who owns the Lure Seafood and Grille and the Famous Bistro, said, “Lure is partnering with Brasher’s Little Nashville and catering a pop-up bar from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their location (123 W. Second St.), since they are not operating yet. Andy will be playing some tunes and selling memberships to their new venue.”
He said, “At Lure, we will be serving our regular menu in addition to smoked turkey wings tossed in Buffalo or Alabama white barbecue sauce, barbecued ham paninis, and fried pimento mac n cheese balls.”
Skiadas said, “We’ll also have live music by Monte Skelton on the Patio from 7 to 10 p.m.”
The Brew Bridge said it will be preparing BBQ Tots — “pulled pork and fried onion over our famous tots and brew cheese.”
Rain?The National Weather Service in Paducah is contributing its annual forecast of rain on Saturday.
There’s a 50% chance after 1 p.m., it says.
Rain usually appears in the forecast sometime during the festival.
But once it slacks up, people are back in the streets again.
In recent years, the festival usually drew an estimated 35,000 or so people from several states — and a few foreign countries — to the riverfront each year.
Through the years, the festival has drawn people from virtually every state as well as Australia, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Moldova and the Philippines.
The county’s barbecue heritage dates back nearly two centuries to frontier times.
Wendell H. Rone’s “A History of the Daviess-McLean Baptist Association” says that Elder Reuben Cottrell, a pioneer evangelist, was invited to speak at the Fourth of July barbecue here in 1834.
There’s no indication that it was the community’s first barbecue.
It’s just the first one that’s documented.
For more information on the Bar-B-Q Block Party, go to www.bbqfest.com.
