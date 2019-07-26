Bolin details career ahead of Friday after 5 performance

For Robin Bolin, music has long been a staple.
Bolin, along with her husband Darrell, are members of the classic rock and southern rock band 2 Miles Back. Bolin said her time in music started when she married her husband, Darrell.
"We've been married 35 years and our music has seen every side of that -- the good, the bad and the ugly," Bolin said. "We cheer each other on."
Bolin said that she believes music "grounded" her relationship with her husband.
"I cannot imagine not sharing the stage with my husband," Bolin said. "He is truly my biggest fan, and I am his."
Bolin said she and her husband performed as a gospel group for about eight years, and later made the switch to rock.
"We have met some pretty incredible people through this side gig of ours, some of which have become really good friends," Bolin said.
Bolin said that nowadays, the band stays busy, with nearly every weekend in the year dedicated to performing.
Bolin also said she appreciates her bandmates' devotion to 2 Miles Back.
"These guys are the cream of the crop," Bolin said. "I love their heart, their love of their craft and their vision for each and every song we play."
Bolin said that the classic and southern rock aspect of the band helped play into the name.
Bolin said that after performing several gigs with no name, the band realized they needed one. At a rehearsal one night, they began brainstorming.
"Talking about how we go 'back' for our material turned into going back a few miles, that turned into 2 Miles Back."
As a band, Bolin said 2 Miles Back, from southern Indiana, performs nearly every weekend during the year. This is 2 Miles Back's second time performing at Friday after 5, Bolin said.
"We've been attending for years and love what Owensboro has done with our Friday nights down by the river," Bolin said. "It's an amazing gathering for not only spectators but musicians as well."
"2 Miles Back" will perform from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage on the BB&T Plaza at the RiverPark Center.
Jack Dobbs, 270-691-7360, jdobbs@messenger-inquirer.com
