Whether or not someone is a car person or a gearhead, Wayne Foster thinks they would have a great time at the ninth annual Kentucky Wesleyan College Car and Truck Show that takes place Saturday on the front lawn of the college, at 3000 Frederica St.
"There are absolutely some gorgeous cars in Owensboro and surrounding areas," said Foster, who is one of the show's organizers. "People would love to see it. We have some quality, quality cars in our area. We are very fortunate."
Registration for the show is from 8 a.m. to noon, and is open to all years and models of cars, trucks or unique vehicles. The awards presentation will take place at 3 p.m., or earlier. The list of awards up for grabs are Best of Show and Coaches Award; Best MOPAR; Best Street Rod; Best 1949 and Under; Best Truck; Best Corvette, 1996 and under and 1997-2014; Best Mustang, 1996 and under and 1997-2014, and 2015 and newer; Best Participation By a Club; Most Unique; and Top 100, not including specialties.
There will also be dash plaques given to the first 250 entries.
Foster said the show has been affiliated with KWC every year it has taken place.
All proceeds go toward the men's basketball program at the college, and KWC Men's Basketball Coach Drew Cooper said it is the program's biggest fundraiser.
"It's our most significant fundraiser," Cooper said. "It allows us, among other things, to invest in the quality of the experience that the student athletes get here at Kentucky Wesleyan."
Prospective players and recruits pay attention to team retention, Cooper said, and the fundraiser helps in that mission.
Last year was Cooper's first year in Owensboro, and he had no idea about the logistics of the car show but knew it was important. This time around, he was much more involved in its organization.
"I don't know how often that goes on, where a men's basketball coach is out there going into the community," Cooper said. "I very much enjoyed that because that's part of my job is to get out and make sure that folks know me and know how much we appreciate their involvement with this show."
The car and truck show will take place rain or shine, and admission is free. Another significant aspect is the 50-50 raffle, several vacation package giveaways, and several 60-inch HDTV giveaways.
Food vendors will also be set up throughout the day, which Foster said hopefully will make it a nice day out for people.
"I think it could be a good day's activity for somebody," he said. "There will also be some things for the kids, like bouncy houses."
For more information about the KWC Car and Truck Show visit kwc.edu, or visit the show's Facebook page.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
