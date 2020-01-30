Mark Klein and Bob Batch, Louisville comics who opened the first Comedy Caravan show at Barnaby’s nightclub, 800 W. Second St., back in 1984, will return to kick off a new series of Comedy Caravan shows at Bar Louie, 234 Frederica St., on Feb. 6.
Klein launched his career doing standup at fraternity parties in 1974 while he was a student.
Batch jumped into the area in 1980.
Today, they’re both still at it.
Batch also is a tour guide for Evan Williams Bourbon.
And Klein also does comedy on cruise ships.
“Comedy was my soul income for more than 30 years,” Batch said. “It’s wonderful to have an opportunity to come back to Owensboro and start Comedy Caravan there again.”
“To go back to Owensboro with Tom (Sobel, who owns Comedy Caravan) and Bob is a joy,” Klein said. “To come back there like this means a lot to me.”
Sobel said shows are scheduled for 9 p.m. every other Thursday at Bar Louie, starting on Feb. 6.
Tickets are $10.
Klein said, “I had seen standup on TV and wanted to try it and earn some extra money. I did it at fraternity parties and some private parties starting in 1974.”
Two years later, he said, “I had a straight job as an import-export salesman. I was pretty good at it and was making good money. But I knew I wanted to be a comic. In 1980, I was able to make it a full-time job.”
That’s when he met Batch.
“We hit it off and worked together as a team for a few years,” Klein said. “We’re still good friends.”
Batch said, “I had played in bands, where I did funny things. So, I was ready for standup.”
He said, “Mark played rugby and we hung out in the same bar. He had been doing standup in Louisville. But he needed somebody to work with him on ‘Make Me Laugh’.”
“Make Me Laugh” was a TV show where comics had 60 seconds to make someone laugh.
Klein said a Louisville bar was doing a takeoff on the TV show with local comics.
“He asked me to do it with him,” Batch said. “I got $50 for that minute. That was pretty good money.”
Then, they decide to do Tuesday night shows at a Louisville bar that didn’t have anything scheduled that night.
“We had been there a couple of months before the owner knew we were doing it,” Batch said. “He came in one night and saw us. We thought he would fire us, but he wanted us to stay and started promoting us.”
He said, “We got in right at the beginning of the ‘80s comedy boom. Cincinnati even advertised for comedians, so we went up there. I spent a lot of time in Boston in the ‘80s. That was a great place for comedy. I did five or six shows a day.”
Klein said, “Comedy has evolved from telling a series of jokes to telling your story in a funny way.”
Comics’ stories change as they age, he said.
“When I was 24, drinking and sex were what I was interested in and that’s what I talked about,” Klein said. “But I’m not 24. Now I talk about family and horse racing because that’s what I’m interested in.”
He said, “Young people tend to use the ‘F’ word as punctuation. But that’s not the way I present myself. I can do a 100% family show and I can do adult comedy. I have about 2 1/2 to 3 hours of material to draw from.”
Batch said, “Tastes change a little. But funny is always funny. The idea is to make people happy. I want a laugh every eight to 10 seconds, strung together to create a story.”
He said, “You don’t have to use bad language to be funny. That’s just a crutch. You have to be able to work with any audience.”
Batch said, “I got on a real short list of people who can work anywhere very fast. Comedy is best in a crowd, not on TV.”
Sobel, who has been booking comics since 1971, said he’ll be coming to Bar Louie to help kick off the series of shows.
“I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to come back to Owensboro,” he said. “Downtown Owensboro looks nothing like it did when we were there from 1984 to 1996. We’re really looking forward to this. Owensboro is an underserved market for comedy.”
Through the years, Sobel said he’s booked more than 3,000 comedians for more than 100,000 shows.
After Barnaby’s closed in 1996, Sobel said he tried several other Owensboro locations, but none of them worked.
“During our 11 years at Barnaby’s, Owensboro was introduced to hundreds of artists, many of whom have become household names, like Ellen Degeneres and Steve Harvey,” he said.
