Corduroy Orbison describes itself as “a weirdo rock band from Southern Indiana.”
That’s not entirely true.
“We’re a rock and roll band,” guitarist and co-founder Zach Evans says. “But we just don’t know how to classify that any further.”
The band’s name is a great pun.
“It’s hard to come up with a name for a band,” Evans said. “This was actually suggested by a friend of ours. We love Roy Orbison and ‘corduroy’ invokes a vintage feel.”
The band returns to the Overlook Stage in Smothers Park for a 7 p.m. free performance Saturday.
David Davis and Evans played at Live on the Banks in 2017 when they were a duo.
Andrew Baum joined shortly after that and Michael Tellez made it a quartet about nine months later.
“We’ve played there every year since 2017,” Evans said. “We’ve played Friday After 5 once and we were supposed to be there this year before the COVID hit.”
He said, “We used to play CYO Brewing occasionally before it closed.”
Evans is an Owensboro native, who lived here until he was in the fifth grade at Deer Park Elementary.
Then, his family moved to Evansville.
“We love playing in Owensboro,” he said. “There’s more of a culture of appreciation for live music in western Kentucky than there is in Indiana. There are all these great singer-songwriters who have come from western Kentucky. And there’s all the bluegrass.”
2020 has been a tough year for musicians with so many venues closed.
“It’s been pretty slow as you can imagine,” Evans said. “When we couldn’t perform, we worked on writing and recording in my basement. We’ve been focusing on the music this year.”
He said, “We’ll play about 60% covers and 40% originals Saturday. The covers are from bands that inspire us. like Tom Petty, The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Doors, Nirvana, the Pixies, REM.”
National Public Radio reported in August that “without federal intervention, as many as 90% of indie music venues could disappear, according to the National Independent Venue Association.”
But Live on the Banks is sponsored by the city and it’s outdoors.
Performances there are scheduled to run through Oct. 31.
