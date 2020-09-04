The Sunset Cruisers are going to try again to fill downtown with vintage cars and trucks on Saturday.
In most years, the car club hosts its monthly Downtown Cruise-in on the first Saturday of each month from April to October.
But 2020 has been anything but normal.
The cruise-ins were canceled from April through June by the coronavirus pandemic.
The July event was at Home Depot instead of downtown.
And the August event was canceled by rain.
But the National Weather Service in Paducah says Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 80.
“It’s been a rough year for everybody,” Steve McNatton, club spokesman, said Tuesday. “But the weather is looking good for Saturday. And it should be a great day.”
All makes and models are welcome to the cruise-ins, but a different type of vehicle is featured each month.
“We’re doing something different for September,” McNatton said.
Any vehicle manufactured in 1955, 1956 or 1957 will be featured this month, he said.
“They’ll have their own area downtown,” McNatton said. “It should be a great event.”
With this being the first downtown cruise-in of the year, he said, “We expect a good turnout. Virtually all the car events have been shut out this year. People want to get out and do it. They just want things to get back to normal.”
But McNatton said the Cruisers lost a member to coronavirus and they’re taking things seriously.
“We’re asking everybody to wear the mask and be mindful of others,” he said. “We’re going to do the best we can to keep everybody safe.”
Vehicles generally park at least four or five feet apart, so keeping them six feet apart won’t be a problem, McNatton said.
Hours are from 4 p.m. to dusk — about 7:30 p.m.
In 2013, the car club moved its monthly cruise-ins from Towne Square Mall to downtown in an effort to help bring more people downtown at a time when Smothers Park was still under construction and the convention center hadn’t opened.
The vintage vehicles, along with some newer ones, line Second Street — and the side streets — between Daviess and Frederica streets during the cruise-ins.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.