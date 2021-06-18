The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden’s 12th annual Dazzling Daylilies Festival returns Saturday for an eight-day run.
It’s presented by U.S. Bank.
Laurna Strehl, the garden’s executive director, said last year there was a “Daylily Celebration” — a scaled-down version of the festival because of the coronavirus pandemic. But there are a lot more activities planned this year, she said.
Hot-air balloons, which have been a fixture of the festival since 2012, won’t be there this year, Strehl said.
But there are still plenty of activities, she said.
Strehl said admission to the festival will be just the regular admission price — $5 for most adults, $3 for seniors and $1 for students — on most days.
The festival starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday with “Yoga in The Garden.”
There’s a tour of the daylilies in the garden at 10 a.m.
People should call 270-993-1234 for reservations.
Strehl said there are hundreds of daylilies for sale for $10 each. People can select the ones they want and dig them up daily.
The Owensboro Art Guild will have artists painting in the garden from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The guild’s second annual Plein Air art event gives visual artists an opportunity to share their artwork with the public. Artists will be creating pieces live for visitors of the festival.
According to Joni Heep, an organizer of the art show, artists will get the chance to sell their art commission-free if they would like.
“This is a great opportunity for artists to show and sell their art to the public,” Heep said.
Heep said that due to the size of the garden, they were still able to put on the show safely last year.
“The crowds were lesser last year, but the viewers and artists felt safe out there,” Heep said. “I’m hoping we have a really great turnout this year.”
Viewers can watch the artists create live art from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Awards will be given out to the winning artists at 6 p.m. There will be $300 in cash prizes and purchase awards for the winners.
Artists who are interested in entering the show can contact the Owensboro Art Guild through email at owensboroartguild@gmail.com.
Children’s activities include butterfly crafts, bubbles, storytime with Adventures Untold Costumed Characters and a fish pond game from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The Real Hacienda Food Truck and Hodges Curbside Creamer will be available.
On Saturday night, admission is $5 for everybody 13 and older.
The Owensboro Symphony Jazz Trio will also perform from 6 to 8 p.m.
Richard Darshwood, a Louisville magician, will perform at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
And the Prof G Sound & Light Display is scheduled for 8 p.m.
On Sunday, the garden will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday will feature rock painting from 10 a.m. to noon.
Dr. Bill Tyler will conduct a tour of the daylilies that day. Call for reservations.
On June 22, Tyler will discuss daylilies at the garden’s monthly “Lunch, Listen & Learn” luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 270-993-1234 for reservations.
Tickets are $12 for members and $15 for nonmembers.
Strehl said the event will be indoors.
She said June 24 will also be photography day, with a contest for the best 8x10 photo of a flower.
Tyler will again lead a tour of the daylilies on June 23 for those who call for reservations.
There are also guided kids’ hikes at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. that day.
On June 24, The Melody Garden will welcome children from birth to age 7 for a program integrating music and movement at 10 a.m.
There’s an $8 charge and people should pre-register at melodygardenkids.com/classes.
From 6 to 9 p.m. that day, the garden will present “Tunes, Brews and Blooms: The Garden After Dark” with live music with the Fat Box Band from Bowling Green, wearable flower art by Kristine Smith and food from J’s Good Grub.
Tickets are $10 per person and can be ordered by calling 270-993-1234.
June 25 features “Dog Dayz of Summer with Yappy Hour.”
People can bring their dogs on a leash to participate in a Doggie Dig, Obstacle Course and Bark Brew from 5 to 7 p.m.
The festival ends on June 26 with “Yoga in the Garden” at 8 a.m.
The garden is at 25 Carter Road.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.