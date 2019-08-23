Derby City Jukebox to get folks up and moving on the Pier for FA5

Robert Key thinks it's the harmonies of Derby City Jukebox, a dance band based out of Louisville, are what set them apart from other performance groups in the region.
Key, one of the group's vocalists, said he and his bandmates are excited to come to the area to perform at Owensboro's free summer concert series Friday After 5. This will be the group's first time performing at FA5, but Key is familiar with Owensboro.
"My wife is from Island, so I'm familiar with Friday After 5 and have seen a couple of bands there over the years," he said. "It's a great concert series."
Derby City Jukebox seeks to cater to as many listeners as possible with most of their set lists comprised of new and old tunes that will get audiences up and moving. Whether it's Motown classics, or pop or rock of today, the tunes DCJ perform are to encourage people to slow or fast dance.
"Our goal is to keep them on the dance floor as much as possible," he said.
The lead vocalist, Colleen Florkey, and Key together sing most harmonies throughout performances, but there are times when the entire six-piece group harmonize.
"We tend to focus a lot of vocals," Key said, adding that they also like to focus on engagement with the audience either through the music or the banter taking place in between songs.
They work hard to keep the entire performance upbeat and entertaining, he said, with one of their goal's to "augment a person's experience."
When people go to a concert like those taking place at Friday After 5, they are making memories, trying to let loose and have fun, Key said. Derby City Jukebox hopes to kick that up a notch.
"We are really excited to perform," he said. "I have a personal connection with the Owensboro area, and we have some folks we know who are excited to see us, and we are excited to engage with the audience there."
Derby City Jukebox will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. on the Party at the Kentucky Legend Pier, presented by Ruoff Home Mortgage, at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Also performing during this week's Friday After 5 will be Radiotronic from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage at the BB&T Plaza at the RiverPark Center. They will bring hits from the '70s, '80s and today. Local favorite V-Bombs will perform acoustic hits from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Atmos Energy Courtyard.
Returning this week will be Glenn's Gospel on the River from 7 to 9 p.m. in the RPC's Cannon Hall. Performers this week will be The Childress Family, Paul Moseley, Michael Moseley, Larry Stone, Randy Lanham, Mary James, Deena Ashley and Donnie Dortch. There will also be a Glenn's Movie Night at the Museum with the 1993 classic "The Sandlot" offered for free inside the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum's Woodward Theater.
For more information about any of these shows, or upcoming shows, visit fridayafter5.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315, Twitter: @BobbieHayseMI.
