Diamond Lake opening theater Saturday

Brian Smith is opening the Good Time Theater at Diamond Lake Resort on Saturday for the first time this year.
Terry Lee Ridley, a native of England, and his Million Dollar Band will be performing at 7 p.m. in the 749-seat theater.
But with the coronavirus pandemic still holding on, Smith said, the audience will be reduced to “about 150 people, maybe a little bit more.”
He said, “That’s way less than I thought we could do. I was thinking 300 or so.”
But Smith said, “I want to monitor the distance between people. So, we’ll have six to eight people in each row and we’ll skip every other row.”
Live entertainment has been in short supply this year because of the pandemic.
Smith becomes chairman of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau on Wednesday.
And he said, “I want to get back to as close to normal as we can get.”
Diamond Lake will have its annual fireworks show at 9 p.m. on July 4, Smith said.
Owensboro moved its fireworks to July 3 and will be shooting them off from several locations around the city to reduce crowd size.
“It’s going to be a killer show,” Smith said of Diamond Lake’s event.
He said the show will be behind the resort’s pay lake.
“It’s really for our customers (in the campground), but if other people want to come, they’re welcome. But social distancing will be enforced.”
The fireworks are free, but tickets for Ridley’s show are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.
Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.
Ridley, a Jerry Lee Lewis tribute artist, calls his music “1950s piano-pumping, honey-tonkin’ rock ‘n’ roll.”
He’s appeared frequently at Diamond Lake for the past decade.
Diamond Lake Resort is at 7301 Hobbs Road near West Louisville.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
