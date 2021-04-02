The Sunset Cruisers are expecting a big turnout Saturday when their Downtown Cruise-in opens its ninth season.
“This week looks somewhat normal,” Steve McNatton, the cruise-in’s spokesman, said this week. “The weather looks pretty nice. And people are really, really looking forward to getting out.”
The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures to be about 63 degrees by the time the event begins at 3 p.m.
It ends at 7 p.m.
“We’re asking people to wear masks and we’ll spread the cars and trucks out a little more,” McNatton said. “But we’re short on space anyway.”
Last year, the coronavirus pandemic hit two weeks before the cruise-in’s kickoff on April 4.
The event was canceled and wasn’t able to resume until September.
The Sunset Cruisers were only able to have two of their Downtown Cruise-ins last year.
But they’re hoping to get all seven of the April through October events in this year.
“Last year was really rough,” McNatton said. “We lost several members.”
April and October can sometimes have dicey weather.
In 2018, it snowed on the first Saturday of April and the temperature hovered just above freezing during the day.
The cruise-in was pushed back two weeks, waiting for better weather.
In 2019, the April event saw a record 417 vehicles from several counties downtown.
That broke the previous high of 347.
All types of vehicles are welcome at the cruise-ins.
But a different theme is featured each month.
“April is truck month,” McNatton said. “There are some really nice trucks in the area. Truck night is usually one of our biggest nights of the year. I never thought trucks would be such a big draw. But we have all kinds of trucks in the area.”
The cruise-ins have grown through the years and now draw a lot of vintage vehicles from southern Indiana — Evansville, Boonville, Chandler, Jasper, Ferdinand — and from Kentucky counties south, east and west of Owensboro.
McNatton said, “Our major sponsors are back with us this year. But restaurants have been hit hard in the last year. We’re not going to bother them by asking for donations.”
In 2013, the car club moved its monthly cruise-ins from Towne Square Mall to downtown in an effort to help bring more people downtown at a time when Smothers Park was still under construction and the convention center hadn’t opened.
The vintage vehicles, along with some newer ones, line Second Street — and the side streets — between Daviess and Frederica streets.
There’s no charge to look at the vehicles and talk to their owners.
“We have a statewide reputation now,” McNatton said. “That’s a pretty big deal.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.