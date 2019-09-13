Downtown ROMP, Air Show highlight weekend events

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum is bringing the ROMP vibe downtown Saturday after the Owensboro Air Show, something that Carly Smith said will include a lot of the same atmosphere as the annual music festival creates at Yellow Creek Park.
Smith, marketing director for the Bluegrass Museum, said the Downtown ROMP Air Show After Party features high-energy bands that will kick off at 4 p.m. following the air show exhibition. There will also be hands-on activities for kids, laser lights, and of course, great music.
"It makes a lot of sense to combine something with the air show because there will be thousands of people at our back door, so we can make an all-day event of it," Smith said.
Gates open at noon. The Owensboro Air Show will run from 1 to 4 p.m., when Hogslop String Band will begin its performance, followed by the Rumpke Mountain Boys at 5:15 p.m., Scythian at 7 p.m., and ending with the 9 p.m. performance of Dustbowl Revival.
Each of the bands has performed during the ROMP bluegrass festival that takes place each summer at Yellow Creek Park.
There will also be multiple showings of the classic 1980s movie "Top Gun" running throughout the day in the Woodward Theatre in case people want to come inside and get a break from the heat, Smith said.
Food vendors that have also been at ROMP Fest will also be selling a variety of foods, and there will be an extensive bar, which Smith called the ROMP Sky Bar that will feature a lot of regional craft beers, cocktails and other drinks throughout the day.
"People can bring their own chairs or blanket for the lawn area," Smith said, adding that ticket holders can come during the air show and enjoy the festivities from the Bluegrass Museum lawn. "It's a great space for that," she said.
Tickets for Downtown ROMP are $15 each, with kids 12 and younger admitted free. They are available at bluegrasshall.org, where there is also additional information listed.
Tim Ross, director of public events for the city, said for this year's air show, the city is building on the success they had from last year's Blue Angels' performances, and that there will be plenty of options for families to not only enjoy themselves, but also connect with aviation history.
"People always want to know how they can experience it themselves, and that's what the paid rides are for," he said.
The Army Aviation Heritage Foundation Sky Soldiers will be offering rides starting at $95 at the Owensboro Daviess County Regional Airport. There will be rides available in a B-25J Mitchell bomber and a helicopter.
This year's air show acts include the Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team, Team Aeroshell, Kevin Coleman, Phillips 66 Aerostars, Noah Watts skydiving, and more.
Saturday morning begins with the Bridge Run at 7:15 a.m. After the run, at about 9:30 a.m., the bridge opens to pedestrians for Bridge Day, when the community is invited to take a walk or bike across the bridge until 12:30 p.m., at which time it will reopen to traffic.
Ross said it won't be necessary to close the iconic Glover H. Cary Bridge, known at the Blue Bridge, throughout the air show.
"It's going to be a good weekend, it's going to be a good air show," Ross said.
Air show events will run from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, for $5 per person, with kids 10 and younger admitted free. At that time, visitors can get up close and personal with the planes and meet some of the pilots. Then on Saturday, the show is slated to begin at 1 p.m. on the Owensboro riverfront. Admission is free. Sunday's events will also run from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Owensboro riverfront, and are also free.
For more information about the Owensboro Air Show visit owensboroairshow.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.