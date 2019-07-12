The Earls of Leicester, a band that performs a high-powered tribute to Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs, will be at Woodward Theatre in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum at 7 p.m. Friday, July 12.
Preferred seating has sold out.
But $30 tickets are still available.
They're available at bluegrasshall.org.
Jerry Douglas, a 14-time Grammy winner, formed the band in 2013 to introduce a new audience to the music of Flatt & Scruggs.
"Leicester" is pronounced "Lester."
Members are Douglas, Barry Bales, Shawn Camp, Johnny Warren, Charlie Cushman and Jeff White.
The band's self-titled debut album won a Grammy for best bluegrass album.
The Earls were named entertainer of the year and instrumental group of the year by the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2015 and also won album of the year and gospel recorded performance of the year honors that year.
Recently, they recorded their first live album "The Earls of Leicester Live at The CMA Theater in The Country Music Hall of Fame."
All the songs on it were recorded by Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs & the Foggy Mountain Boys between 1954 and 1965.
"Our goal is to go out and reacquaint everybody with the music of Flatt and Scruggs just the way they did it, which means fewer microphones and a good amount of choreography," Douglas says on the band's website. "We're trying to put as much as we can into the music before it even reaches the speakers."
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
